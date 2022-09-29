Wes Craven’s ‘SCREAM 2’ Returning To Theaters For Two Nights Only In Celebration of The Film’s 25th Anniversary!

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of ‘SCREAM 2,’ Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures have joined forces to bring the iconic film back to theaters for two nights only — October 9th and 10th! Fans in attendance will be treated to a special vintage featurette about the film.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters are subject to change). Please contact your local theater for individual safety precautions.

Directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson, SCREAM 2 is the killer follow-up to the original SCREAM with the return of Ghostface in a horror sequel that both plays by the rules while defying expectations.

Synopsis: Away at college, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) thought she’d finally put the shocking murders that shattered her life behind her… until a copycat killer begins acting out a real-life sequel. Now, as history eerily repeats itself, ambitious reporter Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), Deputy Dewey (David Arquette) and other SCREAM survivors find themselves trapped in a terrifyingly clever plotline where no one is safe or beyond suspicion.