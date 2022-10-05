‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’ To Return To Theaters For Two Nights Only In Celebration of 30th Anniversary!

In celebration of the 30th Anniversary of ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula,’ Fathom Events will be bringing the iconic film back to theaters for two nights only — October 23 and 27!

This special presentation – part of Fathom’s Fright Fest – includes a selection of extended and deleted scenes from the film.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters are subject to change). Please contact your local theater for individual safety precautions.

About The Film: A devastatingly seductive Transylvanian prince (Gary Oldman) travels from Eastern Europe to 19th century London in search of human love. After centuries alone in his crumbling castle, Dracula’s taste for humanity has grown bold with desire, drawing him out of seclusion. When the charismatic Dracula meets Mina (Winona Ryder), a young woman who appears as the reincarnation of his lost love, the two embark on a journey of romantic passion and horror.

This classic horror film, directed by Academy Award®-winner Francis Ford Coppola with a screenplay by James V. Hart opened at number one, setting a November record in 1992 of over $30 million. The film would go on to win three Academy Awards® and grossed over $215 million worldwide.