STEEL PANTHER Announce Sixth Studio Album ‘On The Prowl’

On the heels of the recent addition of Spyder as their full-time bassist, California rock legends Steel Panther are announcing their sixth studio album On The Prowl. The album is schedule for release on February 24, 2023 and feature 13 new tracks from the creative brains of Satchel, Michael Starr, Stix Zadinia and Spyder. On The Prowl was produced by Steel Panther and is now available for pre-order in multiple configurations including CD, Cassette, and 2 different color variant vinyl records here: https://lnk.to/Panther_OTP.

From the opening synth intro of “Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)” to the thunderous outro of “Sleeping On The Rollaway,”Steel Panther is back with the infectious riffs, pounding drums, unforgettable vocals alongside the witty humor that has earned them a global audience. Songs like “On Your Instagram,” “Magical Vagina” and “One Pump Chump” are sure to fit in on the biggest live stages next to the band’s most-memorable songs. “1987” is an incredible retro look at that unforgettable year and the band even slows things down on the reflective “Ain’t Dead Yet.” The first single from On The Prowl is the memorable “Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight).” A music video for the song can be seen here:

“The song and video are an absolute public service announcement. People have been asking Steel Panther for advice on life, love and the pursuit of happiness for decades. ‘Never Too Late’ is a reminder to never give up, follow your heart, realize your dreams, overcome your challenges, navigate the rough seas, reach for stars and any other cliché you have in your pocket. Basically, what we are saying it is never too late to get some pu**y tonight,” explains Stix Zadinia.

The track listing for ‘On The Prowl’ is:

1) Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)

2) Friends With Benefits

3) On Your Instagram

4) Put My Money Where Your Mouth Is

5) 1987

6) Teleporter

7) Is My D**k Enough (feat. Dweezil Zappa)

8) Magical Vagina

9) All That And More

10) One Pump Chump

11) Pornstar

12) Ain’t Dead Yet

13) Sleeping On The Rollaway

Res-Erections 2022 Fall Tour Dates

10/28 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Casino

10/29 – Enoch, AB – River Cree Casino

10/30 – Grand Prairie, AB – The Bowes At Bonnetts Energy Centre

11/1 – Saskatoon, SK – The Coors Event Centre

11/3 – Regina, SK – Casino Regina Show Lounge

11/4 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

11/5 – Minot, ND – The Original Bar & Grill *

11/7 – Green Bay, WI – Epic Event Center

11/9 – London, ON – London Music Hall

11/10 – Toronto, ON – History

11/11 – Ottawa, ON – Algonquin Commons Theatre

11/12 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

* Steel Panther Only/No Black Stone Cherry

Claus & Paws Holiday Party Tour Dates

11/26 – Sault St. Marie – Kewadin Casino

11/27 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

11/29 – Warren, OH – Packard Music Hall

11/30 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center

12/2 – Waterloo, NY – Del Lago Casino

12/3 – Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance Theater

12/4 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

12/29 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

12/30 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom