THE LAIR: Official Trailer Debuts For Director Neil Marshall’s Latest Action-Horror Outing!

Brace yourself for chills! The official trailer for Neil Marshall’s THE LAIR has arrived. Written and directed by Neil Marshall (The Descent) and co-written by Charlotte Kirk (The Reckoning), the film also stars Jamie Bamber (Battlestar Galactica), and Jonathan Howard (Thor: The Dark World).

THE LAIR, which premiered in the UK at FrightFest, will be released by RLJE Films In Theaters, On Demand and Digital October 28th. Shudder will release the film early 2023.

Synopsis: When Royal Air Force pilot Lt. Kate Sinclair (Kirk) is shot down over Afghanistan, she finds refuge in an abandoned underground bunker where deadly man-made biological weapons – half human, half alien – are awakened.

Check out the trailer and poster art for the filmbelow!