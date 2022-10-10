BLACK VEIL BRIDES To Unleash ‘The Mourning’ EP On October 21st Via Sumerian Records

On the heels of the recent announcement of the debut single from the upcoming EP, Black Veil Brides are revealing the full track listing and cover art for their upcoming The Mourning. The new 4-song EP is scheduled for global release digitally on October 21st via Sumerian Records. The Mourning was produced and mixed by Erik Ron (Godsmack, Bush and The Faim) and can be pre-saved via the following link: https://sumerian.lnk.to/TheMourning.
“We are so excited to share The Mourning with our fans who have supported us for so many years. They have lifted us up and are the reason we are able to have a career making music. A lot of this record touches on how galvanized we felt coming out of a very tumultuous few years as a band. It is a genuine representation of how reenergized we feel. Not only as musicians, but also as friends. The making of our previous record The Phantom Tomorrow with Erik Ron was one of the greatest experiences we’ve had collectively in the studio. The reception to that album was so passionate from the BVB Army that we felt like it was a no brainer to continue writing and recording with Erik and Anthony. This is how we came to put together this EP that I think is a great illustration of where we are as a band and where we want to continue to go musically moving forward. It’s pissed off, hopeful, introspective, honest and above all else something we are extremely proud to release,” explains Andy Biersack.
From the opening guitar riff of “Devil” to the driving outro of “Better Angels,” Black Veil Brides showcase the sound that has garnered them an army of loyal supporters around the globe. The debut single “Saviour II” has crashed in to the Top 50 at Active Rock radio in just two weeks since it was released. The song has amassed over 3-million collective streams in less than a month of its release. The video for “Saviour II” can be seen HERE and the single is available to listen to HERE. The video was directed by Vicente Cordero (Cradle of Filth, Suicide Silence and David Hasselhoff) of Industrialism Films.
The track listing for ‘The Mourning’ is:
1) Devil
2) Saviour II
3) The Revival
4) Better Angels
Late last year, the band released The Phantom Tomorrow to critical and fan acclaim alike. The album was the 3rd concept album from Black Veil Brides and was the band’s most-ambitious release to date. The Phantom Tomorrow is comprised of a dozen tracks and has spawned the band’s first-ever US Top 10 Active Rock single, “Scarlet Cross” which has been streamed over 25 million times. The video for “Scarlet Cross” has been viewed over 11 million times and can be seen here: https://youtu.be/G2A9Bbjlg84. The band has also released videos directed by Andy Biersack for “Fields Of Bone” (https://youtu.be/JR37XyIXqPg) and “Torch” (https://youtu.be/qyhJ7MRBOyo).
Black Veil Brides will be heading out on the out on the Trinity of Terror Part 3 Tour. The band is co-headlining the third North American trek alongside Motionless In White and Ice Nine Kills. The list of upcoming tour dates is below, and all VIP package and ticket information can be found at: https://trinityofterrortour.com
BLACK VEIL BRIDES TOUR DATES:
10/31 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum
11/1 – Lubbock, TX – Lonestar Events Center
11/4 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!
11/5 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
11/7 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
11/8 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center
11/10 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center
11/11 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Alliant Energy PowerHouse
11/12 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
11/13 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
11/15 – Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
11/17 – Lowell, MA – Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell
11/18 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena
11/19 – Toronto, Canada – Coca Cola Coliseum
11/21 – Laval, Canada – Place Bell
11/22 – Rochester, NY – Rochester Main Street Armory
11/23 – New York, NY – Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
11/26 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheatre
11/27 – Boca Raton, FL – Sunset Cove Amphitheater
11/29 – Corbin, KY – The Corbin Arena
12/5 – Rio Rancho, NM – Rio Rancho Events Center
12/11 – Portland, OR – Theater Of The Clouds
12/12 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Find Black Veil Brides online:
Website: http://blackveilbrides.net
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blackveilbrides
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blackveilbrides/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/blackveilbrides
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/blackveilbrides
Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.