BLACK VEIL BRIDES To Unleash ‘The Mourning’ EP On October 21st Via Sumerian Records

On the heels of the recent announcement of the debut single from the upcoming EP, Black Veil Brides are revealing the full track listing and cover art for their upcoming The Mourning. The new 4-song EP is scheduled for global release digitally on October 21st via Sumerian Records. The Mourning was produced and mixed by Erik Ron (Godsmack, Bush and The Faim) and can be pre-saved via the following link: https://sumerian.lnk.to/TheMourning.

“We are so excited to share The Mourning with our fans who have supported us for so many years. They have lifted us up and are the reason we are able to have a career making music. A lot of this record touches on how galvanized we felt coming out of a very tumultuous few years as a band. It is a genuine representation of how reenergized we feel. Not only as musicians, but also as friends. The making of our previous record The Phantom Tomorrow with Erik Ron was one of the greatest experiences we’ve had collectively in the studio. The reception to that album was so passionate from the BVB Army that we felt like it was a no brainer to continue writing and recording with Erik and Anthony. This is how we came to put together this EP that I think is a great illustration of where we are as a band and where we want to continue to go musically moving forward. It’s pissed off, hopeful, introspective, honest and above all else something we are extremely proud to release,” explains Andy Biersack.

From the opening guitar riff of “Devil” to the driving outro of “Better Angels,” Black Veil Brides showcase the sound that has garnered them an army of loyal supporters around the globe. The debut single “Saviour II” has crashed in to the Top 50 at Active Rock radio in just two weeks since it was released. The song has amassed over 3-million collective streams in less than a month of its release. The video for “Saviour II” can be seen HERE and the single is available to listen to HERE. The video was directed by Vicente Cordero (Cradle of Filth, Suicide Silence and David Hasselhoff) of Industrialism Films.

The track listing for ‘The Mourning’ is:

1) Devil

2) Saviour II

3) The Revival

4) Better Angels

Late last year, the band released The Phantom Tomorrow to critical and fan acclaim alike. The album was the 3rd concept album from Black Veil Brides and was the band’s most-ambitious release to date. The Phantom Tomorrow is comprised of a dozen tracks and has spawned the band’s first-ever US Top 10 Active Rock single, “Scarlet Cross” which has been streamed over 25 million times. The video for “Scarlet Cross” has been viewed over 11 million times and can be seen here: https://youtu.be/G2A9Bbjlg84. The band has also released videos directed by Andy Biersack for “Fields Of Bone” (https://youtu.be/JR37XyIXqPg) and “Torch” (https://youtu.be/qyhJ7MRBOyo).

Black Veil Brides will be heading out on the out on the Trinity of Terror Part 3 Tour. The band is co-headlining the third North American trek alongside Motionless In White and Ice Nine Kills. The list of upcoming tour dates is below, and all VIP package and ticket information can be found at: https://trinityofterrortour.com

BLACK VEIL BRIDES TOUR DATES:

10/31 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum

11/1 – Lubbock, TX – Lonestar Events Center

11/4 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

11/5 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

11/7 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

11/8 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center

11/10 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center

11/11 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Alliant Energy PowerHouse

11/12 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

11/13 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

11/15 – Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

11/17 – Lowell, MA – Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell

11/18 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

11/19 – Toronto, Canada – Coca Cola Coliseum

11/21 – Laval, Canada – Place Bell

11/22 – Rochester, NY – Rochester Main Street Armory

11/23 – New York, NY – Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

11/26 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheatre

11/27 – Boca Raton, FL – Sunset Cove Amphitheater

11/29 – Corbin, KY – The Corbin Arena

12/5 – Rio Rancho, NM – Rio Rancho Events Center

12/11 – Portland, OR – Theater Of The Clouds

12/12 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Find Black Veil Brides online:

Website: http://blackveilbrides.net

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blackveilbrides

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blackveilbrides/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/blackveilbrides

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/blackveilbrides