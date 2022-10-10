Scream Factory To Release ‘The Company of Wolves’ 4K UHD Collector’s Edition Starring Angela Lansbury and David Warner

On November 22, 2022, SCREAM FACTORY™ will release THE COMPANY OF WOLVES Collector’s Edition in a 4K UHD™+ Blu-ray™ combo pack. Available for the first time being release on 4K UHD™ format, this highly anticipated release features a new 4K scan (2022) from the original camera negative and comes loaded with special bonus content. The collector’s edition contains a reversible art wrap featuring the original theatrical art from Cannon Films. Loyal fans and collectors ordering from ShoutFactory.com will receive an exclusive 18×24 rolled poster featuring the brand new artwork, available while supplies last.

The riveting thriller THE COMPANY OF WOLVES from director Neil Jordan (Interview with the Vampire) brings the timeless tale of “Little Red Riding Hood” and werewolf fables together in a haunting, compelling and eerie way. Fascinating and imaginative, the film stars Angela Lansbury (The Manchurian Candidate, Murder, She Wrote) and David Warner (Mary Poppins Returns, Planet of the Apes), introducing Micha Bergese (Interview with the Vampire) as The Huntsman and Sarah Patterson (Snow White) as Rosaleen.

A wise grandmother (Lansbury) tells her granddaughter Rosaleen (Patterson) a disturbing tale of innocent maidens falling in love with handsome strangers … and of their sudden mysterious disappearances when the moon is full and accompanied by the strange sound of a beast in the woods. Nominated for four BAFTA awards, including Best Costume Design, Best Make-Up Artist, Best Production Design/Art Direction, and Best Special Visual Effects, THE COMPANY OF WOLVES is a tale that will chill you like no other …

Special Features

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

NEW 2022 4K scan of the original camera negative

NEW Audio Commentary with producer Chris Brown and actors Micha Bergese and Kathryn Pogson

Audio Commentary with director Neil Jordan

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):

NEW Where the Fairy Tales End: Scoring The Company of Wolves – an interview with composer George Fenton

NEW Alice in Dreamland – An interview with actress Georgia Slowe

Theatrical Trailer

TV spot

Still Gallery

Video: 2160p Dolby Vision (HDR 10 Compatible) (1.85:1)

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0