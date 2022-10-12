DOROTHY Releases Hard-Hitting Music Video For “Black Sheep”

Blues-rock band Dorothy have released the video for their new single “Black Sheep,” today, going wide with a broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU and MTV Biggest Pop. The single is currently Top 40 on Active Rock Radio, Mediabase & Active Rock charts. Directed by Nick Peterson, the creative is no stranger to working with the Rocktober goddess, having previously directed her in “Rest In Peace” and “A Beautiful Life” the first two singles from Dorothy’s current album Gifts From The Holy Ghost.

The concept for the “Black Sheep” video was literally taken from a visual page from Dorothy’s life. Shot at Jaxon Boxing Gym in Los Angeles, the video features Dorothy practicing the sport that has helped her keep on point and fit on every level. “I train Muay Thai and boxing for strength as well as mental health. It was great to work with Nick Peterson again and to incorporate this sport with my music. Boxing has helped me immensely, I feel strong inside and out and I hope it inspires fans to make healthier choices,” said Dorothy.

Adds Peterson: “This is the third time that Dorothy and I have worked together, we love all of the same comics, movies and music and we always have a great time coming up with concepts. She brings a ton of energy and gives it on every single take. Dorothy has been busy training these last few months to star in a project that we are working on, portraying her as a bad ass demon fighter. Once I heard the song I knew that the idea of her as a fighter was the perfect theme to hang our hat to.”

Dorothy recently wrapped her “California Dreamin’ Tour” with headliner Dirty Honey and also added solo and festival dates (including Louder Than Life 2022, WRIF Riff Fest 2022 and KEGL Freaker’s Ball ) to her schedule throughout the fall. No stranger to the road, Dorothy recently brought her Gifts From The Holy Ghost tour to over 40 markets across North America in support of the band’s new album that was released on Roc Nation on April 22, 2022.

Both Dirty Honey and Dorothy have earned the moniker of “hottest rising bands in rock” and have been named an “Artist You Need to Know” by Rolling Stone. Both bands’ music has spent time in the higher echelons of Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Radio chart – Dorothy’s recent single “Rest In Peace” claimed the #2 position, and Dirty Honey’s debut single “When I’m Gone,” went to #1, becoming the first single by an unsigned artist to achieve the top of that chart. Their most recent albums – Dorothy’s Gifts From the Holy Ghost, and Dirty Honey’s self-titled debut – both debuted in the Top 5 on the Current Hard Rock Music Chart.

As similar as these two bands are different – Dirty Honey’s high energy blues-rock with big hooks and arena-worthy choruses, and Dorothy’s harder-edge, sultry and uncompromising fusion of blues/rock – concert attendees are going to get a truly diverse night of killer rock’n’roll.

ABOUT DOROTHY:

Gifts From The Holy Ghost, Dorothy Martin’s third studio album as frontwoman for the pseudonymous, rock band Dorothy, is the album she’s always wanted, and has perhaps been destined to make. Born from a sense of divine, spiritual urgency, it’s Dorothy’s most bombastic and victoriously rock and roll work yet. While the band’s first, irreverently named album ROCKISDEAD, was made on a combination of whiskey and heartbreak—inspiring Rolling Stone to name them one of rock’s most exciting new acts, and JAY-Z to sign them to his label Roc Nation—Gifts was built on sobriety, health and spiritualism, in a way that reverses the clichéd ‘good girl gone bad narrative’. Balanced on a great rock and roll spectrum, encompassing everything from swampy blues to ‘90s alternative, on Gifts, Dorothy has fulfilled her purpose as an artist, entertainer and spiritual being. She’s conquered darkness with light, numbness with feeling, disharmony with unity—all while delivering one of this year’s most fun rock and roll records.