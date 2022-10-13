POKER FACE: Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth Risk It All In Trailer For Screen Media’s Upcoming Thriller

Screen Media has unleashed the trailer for Academy Award Winner Russell Crowe‘s highly anticipated new film, POKER FACE. Written by Stephen M. Coates and Russell Crowe, the film also stars Liam Hemsworth, RZA and Elsa Pataky. Crowe also directs the film.

Synopsis: Set in the world of high stakes poker, Crowe stars as tech billionaire and gambler Jake Foley who gives his best friends a night they’ll never forget, a chance to win more money than they’ve ever dreamed of. But to play, they’ll have to give up the one thing they spend their lives trying to keep…their secrets. As the game unfolds, the friends will discover what is really at stake.

The film will make it’s World Premiere at the 2022 Rome Film Festival on October 16th

Russell Crowe will be a guest at the XX edition of Alice nella Città, the autonomous and parallel section of the Festa del Cinema di Roma.

The actor will be in Rome to collect the Special Award during the twentieth anniversary of Alice nella Città and to participate in a masterclass open to film schools and the public.

Check out the trailer and poster art for the film below!