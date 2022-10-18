CREED III: Official Trailer For Michael B. Jordan’s Debut Comes Out Swinging!

At last, the official trailer for CREED III has arrived and it comes out swingin’! ‘Creed III’ is the third installment in the successful franchise and is Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut. In addition to Jordan in the title role, the film cat includes Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad.

Official Synopsis: After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose.

CREED III is slated to open in theaters and IMAX 3/3/23.