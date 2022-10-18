‘Silent Night, Deadly Night Collection’ To Hit Blu-ray™ + Digital Just In Time For The Holidays!

Killer Santa Claus comes to town for the first time on Blu-ray™ as the Silent Night, Deadly Night Collection arrives December 13 on Blu-ray™ + Digital from Lionsgate. Featuring all-new special features and starring Academy Award® nominee Mickey Rooney, the Silent Night, Deadly Night Collection will be available on Blu-ray + Digital for the suggested retail price of $22.99.

Official Synopsis: Prepare for a trilogy of pure terror with this collection of films from the Silent Night, Deadly Night series. In Better Watch Out!, it’s a very bloody Christmas after Ricky Caldwell, the notorious “Killer Santa Claus,” awakens from a six-year coma with one thing on his mind: murder. In Initiation, a reporter’s investigation into a mysterious death leads her into the clutches of a cult that’s chosen her as its new queen, and The Toy Maker stars entertainment legend Mickey Rooney as a toy maker whose creations display some very human – and deadly – tendencies.

FILMS FEATURED

Silent Night, Deadly Night 3: Better Watch Out!

Silent Night, Deadly Night 4: Initiation

Silent Night, Deadly Night 5: The Toy Maker

SPECIAL FEATURES

Silent Night, Deadly Night 3: Better Watch Out!

Audio Commentary with Film Historian Jarret Gahan

“Outshine the Brain Cap” — An Interview with Actor Bill Moseley

“Monte & Me” — An Interview with Creative Consultant Steven Gaydos

“For a Live Audience: Silent Night, Deadly Night 3” — An Interview with Executive Producer Richard Gladstein

Trailer

Still Gallery

Silent Night, Deadly Night 4: Initiation

Audio Commentary with Director Brian Yuzna

Our Man Ricky with Clint Howard

“Ritualistic Behavior” — An Interview with Screenwriter Woody Keith

“Twisted Visions” — An Interview with Surrealistic Design & Effects Artist Screaming Mad George

“For a Live Audience: Silent Night, Deadly Night 4” — An Interview with Executive Producer Richard Gladstein

Trailer

Still Gallery

Silent Night, Deadly Night 5: The Toy Maker

Audio Commentary with Director-Cowriter Martin Kitrosser

“The Best Presents” — An Interview with Producer-Cowriter Brian Yuzna

“Pino’s Truth” — An Interview with Actor Brian Bremer

“The Most Toys” — An Interview with Surrealistic Design & Effects Artist Screaming Mad George

“For a Live Audience: Silent Night, Deadly Night 5” — An Interview with Executive Producer Richard Gladstein

Trailer

Still Gallery