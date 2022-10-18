‘Silent Night, Deadly Night Collection’ To Hit Blu-ray™ + Digital Just In Time For The Holidays!

Killer Santa Claus comes to town for the first time on Blu-ray™ as the Silent Night, Deadly Night Collection arrives December 13 on Blu-ray™ + Digital from Lionsgate. Featuring all-new special features and starring Academy Award® nominee Mickey Rooney, the Silent Night, Deadly Night Collection will be available on Blu-ray + Digital for the suggested retail price of $22.99.
Official Synopsis: Prepare for a trilogy of pure terror with this collection of films from the Silent Night, Deadly Night series. In Better Watch Out!, it’s a very bloody Christmas after Ricky Caldwell, the notorious “Killer Santa Claus,” awakens from a six-year coma with one thing on his mind: murder. In Initiation, a reporter’s investigation into a mysterious death leads her into the clutches of a cult that’s chosen her as its new queen, and The Toy Maker stars entertainment legend Mickey Rooney as a toy maker whose creations display some very human – and deadly – tendencies.
FILMS FEATURED
- Silent Night, Deadly Night 3: Better Watch Out!
- Silent Night, Deadly Night 4: Initiation
- Silent Night, Deadly Night 5: The Toy Maker
SPECIAL FEATURES
Silent Night, Deadly Night 3: Better Watch Out!
- Audio Commentary with Film Historian Jarret Gahan
- “Outshine the Brain Cap” — An Interview with Actor Bill Moseley
- “Monte & Me” — An Interview with Creative Consultant Steven Gaydos
- “For a Live Audience: Silent Night, Deadly Night 3” — An Interview with Executive Producer Richard Gladstein
- Trailer
- Still Gallery
Silent Night, Deadly Night 4: Initiation
- Audio Commentary with Director Brian Yuzna
- Our Man Ricky with Clint Howard
- “Ritualistic Behavior” — An Interview with Screenwriter Woody Keith
- “Twisted Visions” — An Interview with Surrealistic Design & Effects Artist Screaming Mad George
- “For a Live Audience: Silent Night, Deadly Night 4” — An Interview with Executive Producer Richard Gladstein
- Trailer
- Still Gallery
Silent Night, Deadly Night 5: The Toy Maker
- Audio Commentary with Director-Cowriter Martin Kitrosser
- “The Best Presents” — An Interview with Producer-Cowriter Brian Yuzna
- “Pino’s Truth” — An Interview with Actor Brian Bremer
- “The Most Toys” — An Interview with Surrealistic Design & Effects Artist Screaming Mad George
- “For a Live Audience: Silent Night, Deadly Night 5” — An Interview with Executive Producer Richard Gladstein
- Trailer
- Still Gallery
