Bear Fight American Single Malt Whiskey Announces Partnership With Seth MacFarlane

Bear Fight American Single Malt Whiskey has announced Seth MacFarlane as a brand stakeholder. In addition to his equity stake in the brand, the writer, actor, director, producer, and singer will also serve as Bear Fight’s Chief Storyteller – establishing the brand’s unique voice and emulating Bear Fight’s disruptive, yet approachable spirit through creative pieces as the brand expands its launch after its initial release in May 2022.

“There’s a lot of whiskey out there. So for me to put my name on it, you know it’s either great, or I’m getting paid a ton of money,” said Seth MacFarlane. “Well, they’re paying me almost nothing which means Bear Fight is damn good whiskey. I don’t always stare off to the left side of a photo at something off-camera while holding a bottle, but when I do, that bottle is Bear Fight whiskey.”

“Our partnership with Seth MacFarlane is invaluable to us as his personality and work push the envelope just like Bear Fight,” said Anthony Moniello, Co-CEO of Next Century Spirits (NCS). “Bear Fight was created to challenge the traditional norms of single malt whiskey and rewrite the rules of the American whiskey experience. We believe Bear Fight’s versatility and approachable price point will set the brand up to be the #1 American Single Malt Whiskey that propels the category forward.”

In every bottle of Bear Fight, consumers will experience the convergence of traditional single malt whiskey-making techniques and a new-world approach to whiskey-making. Using proprietary maturation and finishing processes, Bear Fight creates a bold – yet approachable – American Single Malt Whiskey with a consistent and balanced flavor profile in each sip.

Aged for at least three years in first-fill bourbon barrels and finished in peated-smoked oak and sherry casks, Bear Fight is a versatile American Single Malt Whiskey that mixes the new-world flavors of American Whiskey and Bourbon, with old-world flavor notes and traditions of single-malt whiskey. The result is an aroma and flavor of candied pecans, ripe red apples, sweet sherry, and a hint of Islay-style peat smoke.

Bear Fight is available nationwide at an SRP of $39.99 on ReserveBar and ForWhiskeyLovers.com and in select states including AR, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, KS, KY, MD, MA, ME, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, RI, SC, TX, and WI.

