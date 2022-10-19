MATT SORUM Inks Deal With AFM Records For Debut KINGS OF CHAOS Album!

Matt Sorum, the Grammy-winning drummer of Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver, has signed with AFM Records for his first-ever album with his all-star musical collective, Kings of Chaos.

From the Sunset Strip to South Africa, Argentina and Brazil, Kings of Chaos have enthralled fans around the world with their ever-changing lineup of Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and multi-platinum artists. If you’ve been lucky enough to score a ticket to a KoC show, you might have caught Billy Idol, Steven Tyler from Aerosmith or Ann Wilson from Heart fronting the band — or even Corey Taylor from Slipknot, or the late Chester Bennington from Linkin Park. And yes, that was Slash on lead guitar — or Brian May from Queen, or Billy F Gibbons from ZZ Top. It’s a party on stage, and everyone’s invited.

“It’s a celebration with your bucket list artists you’ve always wanted to play with,” Sorum says.

The debut album from Kings of Chaos is set for release in Autumn/Winter 2023. Expect original music and guest collaborations with some of rock’s biggest names — including some of today’s most talented and iconic female artists.

The first single and video from Kings of Chaos will be released October 28th. Titled Judgment Day, the song is a scorching rocker that was co-written by Sorum, and features the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer on drums, as well as lead vocals.

“Kings of Chaos, to me, is the reason I started playing music in the first place — for the sheer fun of it.” says Sorum. “I’m so pleased to be partnering with the team at AFM. Working with them on the creative vision for the album has been a great experience.”

“Matt Sorum is such an acclaimed rock icon. His clear vision and passion for Kings of Chaos really impressed us,” adds Nils Wasko, Label Manager, AFM Records. “Kings of Chaos will now come to life with an illustrious list of rock royalty joining Matt, and we can’t wait to be part of the journey.”

Look for more announcements from Kings of Chaos in the coming months.

About Matt Sorum:

Matt Sorum is a multi-platinum, Grammy-winning musician who gained fame as the drummer for The Cult, Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver. In 2012, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Guns N’ Roses. Sorum is also the founder of six startup companies, and sits on the Global Blockchain Business Council at UCLA. In 2022, he released his autobiography, Double Talkin’ Jive: True Rock ‘n’ Roll Stories from the Drummer of Guns N’ Roses, The Cult and Velvet Revolver.

About AFM Records:

Based in Hamburg, Germany, AFM is the world’s market leader in the field of hard rock and melodic metal, partnering with such acts as Ministry, Danzig, Ill Nino, D-A-D, Lansdowne, Fear Factory and many others.