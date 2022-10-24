MARIAH CAREY Announces Limited Engagement “Merry Christmas To All!” Holiday Shows

Singing and songwriting icon Mariah Carey has announced her latest Christmas revue – Merry Christmas To All! – which celebrates the global superstar’s repertoire of classic holiday songs. The special two-date only run will be on December 11th at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada and December 13th at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.

Presented by Live Nation, the Merry Christmas To All! shows will be a hot-ticket this winter as these live dates will be the only Christmas concerts from Mariah Carey this holiday season. Tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday, October 28th at 10 AM ET at LiveNation.com. During ticket checkout, fans will also be able to purchase an exclusive t-shirt as well as a copy of Mariah’s illustrated holiday fairytale, The Christmas Princess, which is set to release on November 1st.

About Mariah Carey

MARIAH CAREY is an author, entrepreneur, philanthropist, producer and multiple award-winning artist and songwriter. She is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums sold to-date and 19 Billboard Hot 100 #1 singles (18 of which are self-penned) – more than any solo artist in history. With her distinct five-octave vocal range, prolific songwriting, and producing talent, Carey is truly the template of the modern pop performance. Mariah is also an inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has been recognized with multiple Grammy Awards, numerous American Music Awards, three Guinness World Record titles, both Billboard’s “Artist of the Decade” and “Icon” awards, the World Music Award for “World’s Best Selling Female Artist of the Millennium,” the Ivor Novello Award for “PRS for Music Special International Award,” and BMI’s “Icon Award” for her outstanding achievements in songwriting, to name a few.

Carey’s cultural impact has transcended the music industry to leave an indelible imprint upon the world at large. In 2009, Carey was recognized with the Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Spring International Film Festival for her critically acclaimed role in Lee Daniels’ “Precious.” A Congressional Award recipient, Carey has selflessly donated her time and energy to a range of philanthropic causes near to her heart including Save the Music, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, World Hunger Relief, and the Elton John AIDS Foundation, among many others. A tremendous supporter of children’s charities, both domestic and international, Carey founded Camp Mariah in partnership with the Fresh Air Fund, a retreat for inner city children to explore career development. In 2020, Mariah’s riveting memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey was recognized as a New York Times #1 bestseller upon release. In 2021 she announced the launch of her foray into the world of spirits with Black Irish – an Irish cream with a name that serves as a playful nod to her family heritage.