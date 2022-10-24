Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ To Receive 4K UHD Release On November 29th; Own It Digitally On October 25th

Experience an audacious, twisted and visually stunning psychological thriller, when Don’t Worry Darling arrives for Premium Digital Ownership at home on October 25. The film is directed by Olivia Wilde from a screenplay by Katie Silberman, based on a story by Carey Van Dyke & Shane Van Dyke and Silberman and stars Florence Pugh (Oscar-nominated for “Little Women”), Harry Styles (“Dunkirk”), Wilde (upcoming “Babylon”), Gemma Chan (“Crazy Rich Asians”), KiKi Layne (“The Old Guard”) and Chris Pine (“All the Old Knives”). The film will also be available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD beginning on November 29.

The film also stars Nick Kroll (“How It Ends”), Sydney Chandler (TV’s “Pistol”), Kate Berlant (“Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood”), Asif Ali (TV’s “WandaVision”), Douglas Smith (TV’s “Big Little Lies”), Timothy Simons (TV’s “Veep”) and Ari’el Stachel (upcoming “Respect the Jux”). The film was produced by Wilde, Silberman, Miri Yoon and Roy Lee, with Richard Brener, Celia Khong, Alex G. Scott, Catherine Hardwicke, Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke executive producing.

On October 25, Don’t Worry Darling will be available for early Premium Digital Ownership at home for $24.99 and for 48-hour rental via PVOD for $19.99 SRP on participating digital platforms where you purchase movies.

On November 29, Don’t Worry Darling will be available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD. Don’t Worry Darling will also continue to be available to own in high definition and standard definition from participating digital retailers.

Don’t Worry Darling will also be available on Movies Anywhere. Using the free Movies Anywhere app and website, consumers can access all their eligible movies by connecting their Movies Anywhere account with their participating digital retailer accounts.

Official Synopsis: In “Don’t Worry Darling,” Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles) are lucky to be living in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. The 1950’s societal optimism espoused by their CEO, Frank (Chris Pine)—equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach—anchors every aspect of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia.

While the husbands spend every day inside the Victory Project Headquarters, working on the “development of progressive materials,” their wives—including Frank’s elegant partner, Shelley (Gemma Chan)—get to spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their community. Life is perfect, with every resident’s needs met by the company. All they ask in return is discretion and unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause.

But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can’t help questioning exactly what they’re doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what’s really going on in this paradise?

DIGITAL, 4K UHD, & BLU-RAY ELEMENTS

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premium Digital Ownership contains the following special features:

The Making of Don’t Worry Darling

Alice’s Nightmare Deleted Scene

