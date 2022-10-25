‘House of the Dragon: The Complete First Season’ 4K Ultra HD™ Limited Collectable Steelbook Lands December Release Date — Special Features Revealed!

The reign of House Targaryen begins as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is set to release House of the Dragon: The Complete First Season. The release includes all ten episodes of the hit HBO series, with over an hour of bonus features plus two all-new, never-before-seen featurettes, House of the Dragon: The Complete First Season will be available to own on 4K Ultra HD™ Limited Collectable Steelbook Edition (includes Blu-ray) (USA $59.99 SRP), 4K Ultra HD™ Standard Edition (includes Blu-ray) (USA $54.97 SRP; Canada $64.99), Blu-ray™ (USA $49.99 SRP; Canada $54.97) and DVD (USA $44.98 SRP; Canada $49.99) on December 20, 2022. Digital copies are included with the 4K Ultra HD™ and Blu-ray™ sets in the US only.

House of the Dragon: The Complete First Season is available now to own on Digital SD, HD and 4K Ultra HD™ via purchase from digital retailers.

House of the Dragon debuted on Sunday, August 21, to the largest audience for any new original series in the history of HBO and the best series launch on HBO Max across the U.S., Latin America, and Europe. All episodes of the series are now averaging 29 million viewers in the U.S., more than tripling their average debut night audience with strong catch-up viewing. Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen.

Featuring many familiar faces, House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. The series also stars Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes and Savannah Steyn.

Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R.R. Martin; Co-Creator/Executive Producer/Writer, Ryan Condal; Executive Producer/Director, Miguel Sapochnik; Executive Producer/Writer, Sara Hess; Executive Producers, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, Ron Schmidt. Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood.”

Fans of the Game of Thrones franchise will have the opportunity to step back inside and revisit the world of Westeros and beyond with the Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention coming to the Los Angeles Convention Center December 9-11, 2022. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit http://gotcon.events.

SPECIAL FEATURES

Welcome to Westeros (Exclusive to 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD)

Returning to the Seven Kingdoms (Exclusive to 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD)

A New Reign

Returning to Westeros

Before the Dance: An Illustrated History with George R.R. Martin

Height of an Empire

Noble Houses

Familiar Places

Introducing the Characters

10 ONE-HOUR EPISODES

The Heirs of the Dragon The Rogue Prince Second of His Name King of the Narrow Sea We Light the Way The Princess and the Queen Driftmark The Lord of the Tides The Green Council The Black Queen