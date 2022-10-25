THE DARK CRYSTAL Is Returning To Theaters In Celebration of 40th Anniversary!

Fathom Events, Universal Pictures and The Jim Henson Company have announced that “The Dark Crystal” is returning to the big screen in celebration of its 40th Anniversary. The movie is a masterful, live-action fantasy starring some of the most imaginative creatures ever put on film.

The 1982 film, from Directors Jim Henson and Frank Oz, Returns to U.S. Cinemas for Two Days Only – December 4th and 7th!

Tickets for “The Dark Crystal” are on sale now at www.fathomevents.com or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters are subject to change).

Fathom’s special anniversary event will feature a brand-new introduction from Lisa Henson, CEO of The Jim Henson Company. She will reflect on the making of this groundbreaking film and its dedicated fandom, as well as the legacy of her father, Jim Henson.

Another world, another time… in the age of Wonder. From genius filmmaker Jim Henson comes “The Dark Crystal.” Many years ago, the mysterious Crystal was cracked and an age of chaos began, led by the evil race of Skeksis who rule over the land of Thra. Meanwhile, raised in solitude by a gentle race of creatures called the Mystics, the Gelfling orphan Jen is sent on a quest to find the missing shard that will heal the Dark Crystal and restore balance to the universe.

About “The Dark Crystal” 40th Anniversary

The fandom of Jim Henson’s groundbreaking feature, The Dark Crystal, has only grown since the film’s release in 1982, and there are lots of ways to celebrate the fortieth anniversary of this fantasy classic. The Jim Henson Company has partnered with Thames Con for the Los Angeles premiere of The Great Con-Junction fan convention in November, and Fathom Events and Universal Pictures for two special movie theater screenings in December. Commemorative products, books, and collectibles are also planned from partners like W?t? Workshop, Boom! Studios, Quidd, and RSVLTS. Follow @DarkCrystal on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for details and announcements.

About Fathom Events

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com .