Matt Sorum’s KINGS OF CHAOS Unveil First Single and Music Video with “Judgement Day”

Matt Sorum, the Grammy-winning drummer of Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver, has signed with AFM Records for his first-ever album with his all-star musical collective, Kings of Chaos.

The first single HERE and video HERE from Kings of Chaos is available October 28. Titled “Judgement Day”, the song is a scorching rocker performed & co-written by Sorum, Slash, Dave Kushner & Duff McKagan featuring the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer on drums, as well as lead vocals.

“Drawing inspiration from the 1971 film Vanishing Point morphed with imagery inspired by Natural Born Killers, Director Brian Cox (Bring Me The Horizon, Cypress Hill, The Misfits) and I conceptualized a man running from his demons on a wild ride to find redemption guided by The Reverend Willy G (portrayed by Billy F Gibbons), an Angel (portrayed by Matt’s fashion designer, choreographer wife Ace Harper) on a motorcycle and his inner child. A Wayward Wanderer searching for the light” says Matt Sorum of the video.

The debut album from Kings of Chaos is set for release in Autumn/Winter 2023. Expect original music and guest collaborations with some of rock’s biggest names — including some of today’s most talented and iconic female artists.

From the Sunset Strip to South Africa, Argentina and Brazil, Kings of Chaos have enthralled fans around the world with their ever-changing lineup of Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and multi-platinum artists. If you’ve been lucky enough to score a ticket to a KoC show, you might have caught Billy Idol, Steven Tyler from Aerosmith or Ann Wilson from Heart fronting the band — or even Corey Taylor from Slipknot, or the late Chester Bennington from Linkin Park. And yes, that was Slash on lead guitar — or Brian May from Queen, or Billy F Gibbons from ZZ Top. It’s a party on stage, and everyone’s invited.

“It’s a celebration with your bucket list artists you’ve always wanted to play with,” Sorum says.

About Matt Sorum:

Matt Sorum is a multi-platinum, Grammy-winning musician who gained fame as the drummer for The Cult, Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver. In 2012, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Guns N’ Roses. Sorum is also the founder of six startup companies, and sits on the Global Blockchain Business Council at UCLA. In 2022, he released his autobiography, Double Talkin’ Jive: True Rock ‘n’ Roll Stories from the Drummer of Guns N’ Roses, The Cult and Velvet Revolver.