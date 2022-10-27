NICHOLAS EMILIO Releases Cover of Stone Temple Pilots’ Classic “Kitchenware and Candybars”

LA-based rocker Nicholas Emilio has just released an emotive cover of Stone Temple Pilots classic “Kitchenware and Candybars.” The song and its corresponding music video celebrate the late great Scott Weiland, who would have turned 55 today.

“I’m very excited to put this song and video out into the world, and to be able to pay homage to Scott. Hopefully this version puts a little bit of a fresh spin on this timeless work of art,” Emilio stated. “It’s a tribute to his artistry and impact. I can still vividly remember the first time I heard STP as a kid and was immediately moved. I’ve been a lifelong fan ever since.”

The single is also a “return” of sorts for Emilio as a solo artist. Previously, he had been singing and playing guitar for successful indie rock group Icarus Landing, who headlined 3 self-financed European Tours in 2013, 2014, 2015, opened for bands such as Exodus, Tesla, Sponge, and Fuel, and released a handful of EPs and albums.

“I’ve always written a lot of different music across many different styles, and while Icarus Landing was way more metal, I started to really hone-in on the simpler, more basic singer-songwriter type stuff – a lot of acoustic, and more stripped-down hard rock. Obviously, Weiland was a huge influence on me as a writer and a performer, so this really was the perfect vehicle to express that.”

Produced and mixed by the Rev Tom Chandler (Malison, Old Blood), Emilio’s reimagining of the iconic tune demonstrates his versatility as an artist and showcases his musical prowess—he (along with Chandler) played all the instruments on the recording!

Check out the official video, directed by Wesley Alley and co-produced by Emilio below.

For more information about Nicholas Emilio, visit the following:

https://linktr.ee/nicholasemilio

https://www.instagram.com/nicholasemilio

https://www.facebook.com/NicholasEmilioOfficial/

http://facebook.com/icaruslanding