Mandy Moore Classic “A Walk To Remember” To Receive A 20th Anniversary Blu-Ray Release Via Shout Factory

The unforgettable coming-of-age romantic drama, A Walk To Remember gets a Blu-Ray™ debut this December 13, 2022, in celebration of its 20th anniversary. Shout! Factory will release A Walk To Remember (Collector’s Edition) with bonus features including a new look back at ‘A Walk To Remember’ with author Nicholas Sparks and more for fans to enjoy the iconic teen drama like never before.

A story of two teenagers who fall in love with each other unexpectedly despite unlikely circumstances, the powerfully inspirational movie was first released in 2002 and has gained a massive cult following since.

Directed by Adam Shankman (Hairspray, The Wedding Planner, Rock of Ages), the beloved drama stars Shane West (ER, Once and Again, The Leave of Extraordinary Gentlemen) and the popstar and actor Mandy Moore (Tangled, This Is Us), where Moore’s role as Jamie Sullivan won an MTV Award for both Best Breakthrough Female Performance and Choice Breakout Movie Actress.

‘A Walk To Remember’ is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by fifteen-time #1 New York Times Best-Selling author, Nicholas Sparks (The Notebook, Dear John, The Last Song).

‘A Walk To Remember’ Synopsis: When carefree young Landon Carter (Shane West, ER) falls in with the wrong crowd, he lands in a world of trouble. Sentenced to community service to learn the error of his ways, Landon encounters a kindred spirit in outcast Jamie Sullivan (Mandy Moore, This Is Us). The daughter of a minister, Jamie knows exactly who she is and is not afraid to let her true colors shine, regardless of popular opinion and peer pressure. Intrigued by Jamie, Landon finds himself undergoing a remarkable transformation, destined to redefine his beliefs and send his heart soaring.

Also featuring Daryl Hannah (the Kill Bill films), Peter Coyote (Bitter Moon) and original songs by Mandy Moore, A Walk To Remember is a touching coming-of-age drama from the award-winning producer of The Sisterhood Of The Travelling Pantsand Heathers, and the director of Hairspray.

Special Features:

NEW A Look Back At A Walk To Remember With Author Nicholas Sparks

Audio Commentary With Director Adam Shankman And Stars Mandy Moore And Shane West

Audio Commentary With Nicholas Sparks And Screenwriter Karen Janszen

“Cry” Music Video By Mandy Moore

Theatrical Trailer

Specs:

1080p Widescreen 2.39:1

English DTS-HD MA 5.1

English SDH Subtitles