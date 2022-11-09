RENEGADES : Nick Moran and Lee Majors Star In Action Extravaganza From Saban Films!

Action cinema is heating up this winter! Saban Films new film, RENEGADES. stars Nick Moran, Lee Majors, Ian Ogilvy, with Louis Mandylor and Danny Trejo. The action extravaganza will be available in select theaters December 2 and hits On Demand and Digital outlets on December 6th. Check out the official artwork and trailer for the film below.

Official Synopsis: When Veteran Green Beret Carver (Lee Majors) is murdered by a drug gang controlled by Goram (Louis Mandylor) that has been threatening his daughter (Patsy Kensit), his old Special Forces comrades (Nick Moran, Ian Ogilvy, Billy Murray, Paul Barber) reunite to seek revenge, aided by the enigmatic Sanchez (Danny Trejo). As these Renegades dispense their own brand of justice on the mean streets of London with the police (Jeanine Nerissa Sothcott) hot on their trail, they must use every trick in their war hero playbook to stay one step ahead of the sinister gang.