THEORY OF A DEADMAN Releases Official Music Video For “Dinosaur”

Theory Of A Deadman recently returned with their anthemic new single “Dinosaur” (Roadrunner Records) and today, the multi-platinum rock band has unveiled the song’s official music video. PRESS HERE to watch the “Dinosaur” music video, directed by Tony Corella (Hozier, Noah Cyrus).

The release of “Dinosaur” last month marked the chart-topping quartet’s first taste of new music since 2020’s acclaimed album Say Nothing and a return to form stylistically. The hard-hitting, riff-heavy track, produced by Martin Terefe (Jason Mraz, YUNGBLUD), is currently impacting Active Rock radio nationwide, where it’s already hit #25 on the chart, and is featured on various rock playlists across DSPs including Spotify’s Rock Rotation and Top of the Rock, Apple Music’s The New Rock and Breaking Rock, and Amazon Music’s Rock Arena and Fresh Rock. PRESS HERE to download/stream “Dinosaur.”

‘This was another fun video to make with director Tony Corella, who we also worked with for the ‘Blow’ video,” shares front man Tyler Connolly. “We felt it was important to lead off with a lighthearted video that is sure to have you smiling as you rock out to the track!!”

With sky-high hooks, riffs as thick as a 2×4, rumbling grooves, and a razor-sharp sense of humor, Theory Of A Deadman — Tyler Connolly [lead vocals, guitar], Dave Brenner [guitar, backing vocals], Dean Back [bass], and Joey Dandeneau [drums, backing vocals] — have quietly persisted as an unapologetic, unbreakable, and undeniable hard rock force with major multi-platinum hits and countless sold out shows in each of the past two decades. Jamming together in basements throughout high school, the band burst out of their small hometown of North Delta, British Columbia with the self-titled, Theory of a Deadman, during 2002. In addition to the double-platinum breakthrough album Scars & Souvenirs[2008] and gold-certified The Truth Is… [2011], Theory have notched a procession of hits, including the gold-certified “All Or Nothing,” “Bitch Came Back,” and “Lowlife,” platinum-certified “Angel,” “Hate My Life,” and “Not Meant To Be,” double-platinum“Bad Girlfriend,” and triple-platinum “RX (Medicate).” As the biggest smash of their career thus far, the latter hit, off their 2017 album Wake Up Call, marked their third #1 on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks Chart and garnered a nomination for “Rock Song of the Year” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Their impressive catalogue has also logged two Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 and amassed more than 1 billion collective streams on Spotify alone and over 675 million views on their official YouTube. In 2020, the award-winning band’s seventh studio album, Say Nothing landed at #2 on the Billboard Alternative Albums Chart and #3 on the Rock Albums Chart. Plus, the album, featuring the chart-topping and powerful single “History of Violence,” earned praise from American Songwriter, Billboard, Alternative Press, and Classic Rock Magazine who awarded it “4-out-of-5 stars.” And now, once again, Theory Of A Deadman delivers a barrage of rock anthems, beginning with the single “Dinosaur” and more to come.

