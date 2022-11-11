BROCKHAMPTON Unveils “The Ending” Video/Single — New Album ‘The Family’ To Drop November 17th!

Ahead of next week’s release of The Family, BROCKHAMPTON shares a new single “The Ending” alongside a Joshuah Melnick-directed video. “The Ending” is produced by boylife and features vocals from BROCKHAMPTON’s Kevin Abstract. The new track closely follows last week’s single “Big Pussy,” both of which will appear on The Family when it is released on November 17th via Question Everything/RCA Records

The album announcement came with two visual trailers from the band alongside the launch of a digital and three limited edition box set pre-orders. The Family is the album that was cryptically teased at the end of their Coachella set earlier this year, which followed an announcement that the band would soon be going on an indefinite hiatus.

The Family is a story about BROCKHAMPTON.

