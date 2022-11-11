Country Legend SHANIA TWAIN Reveals Tracklisting For Forthcoming ‘Queen of Me’ Album

Five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning legend and the best-selling female artist in country music history Shania Twain uncovers the tracklisting for her anxiously awaited new album, Queen of Me, arriving on February 3, 2023. Check it out below! She also shared a limited-edition exclusive merch drop—available HERE.

It notably stands out as her sixth original full-length offering, first record since 2017, and her official debut for her new label partner Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records.

Queen of Me consists of 12 new tracks. From the energetic opener “Giddy Up” through the empowered title track “Queen of Me” and passionate finale “The Hardest Stone,” the LP represents a deep and dynamic creative statement from this iconic voice. She set the stage for everything with the single “Waking Up Dreaming” which Rolling Stone called “a shot of caffeinated bliss” and The Today Show called “an absolute bop.”

On November 14th at 3pm PT/6pm ET, Shania will join celebrated TV personality Nancy O’Dell for TalkShopLive where fans can hear stories around the making of Queen of Me and pre-order the autographed LP and limited edition box sets. Link HERE.

Earlier today, Shania was also announced as a headliner for Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Festival, alongside Eric Church and Kenny Chesney. The star-studded festival will take place on April 14-16, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. For more information, go HERE.

To celebrate this next era in style, she will also embark on a global 49-date Queen of Me Tour, produced by Live Nation. The tour marks the first time fans around the world will get to see the queen in all of her glory in nearly five years, following a highly successful Vegas residency run. Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton will be joining Shania on select dates throughout the tour.

The Queen of Me Tour kicks off on Friday, April 28th at Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA and makes stops across North America and Europe in Vancouver, Denver, Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, London, Dublin and more before wrapping up on September 26th at Utilita Arena in Birmingham, UK.

TICKETS: on sale at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official card of the North American leg of the Queen of Me Tour.

Additionally, Shania and Live Nation have announced that $1 of every ticket purchased to Shania’s “Queen Of Me” Tour will be donated to SKC. Established in 2010 by Shania Twain, SKC provides services that promote positive change in children’s lives in times of crises and economic hardship. SKC provides children with one-on-one consultations, academic support and group activities, as well as nutritious snacks and meal programs where needed, all while in the safe, confidence-building environment that is the Shania Kids Can Clubhouse. These children are learning the skills to cope with and overcome family hardships which, in turn improves their ability to succeed in school. For more information about Shania Kids Can, please visit: www.shaniakidscan.com

‘QUEEN OF ME’ TRACKLISTING

Giddy Up! Brand New Waking Up Dreaming BEST Friend Pretty Liar Inhale/Exhale AIR Last Day of Summer Queen of Me Got It Good Number One Not Just A Girl The Hardest Stone

MORE ABOUT SHANIA TWAIN

Last month, she made a grand return with her latest single “Waking Up Dreaming.” Right out of the gate, Vulture hailed it as “a motivational, synth-laden pop-rocker with few of the country touches you’d expect from Twain, all of the glamour.” Rolling Stone raved, “It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss.” People affirmed, “Shania Twain is baring it all with her new era of music,” and The Tennessean proclaimed, “Country icon Shania Twain’s season in the sun continues with the release of ‘Waking Up Dreaming’.” Perhaps The TODAY Show summed it up best as “an absolute bop.”

“Waking Up Dreaming” marked her first release in five years since 2017’s critically acclaimed, Now, which bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and #1 on the Top Country Albums Chart upon arrival. It also arrives on the heels of her blockbuster career-spanning documentary Not Just A Girl—streaming on Netflix now. It was notably produced by Mercury Studios and directed by Joss Crowley. To accompany the film, she also presented the compilation album Not Just A Girl (The Highlights) available HERE. And in other news this once-in-a-generation Renaissance Woman joins the star-studded cast of Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration in the role of Mrs. Potts, premiering on ABC December 15 and streaming on Disney+ as of December 16.