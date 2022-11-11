HANNIBAL BURESS Releases New Single, “Knee Brace,” As Eshu Tune

Prolific multi-hyphenate comedian and rapper Hannibal Buress has released a new single, “Knee Brace,” as Eshu Tune. Hannibal derived his moniker “Eshu Tune” from Eshu, a benevolent trickster god, a fitting name for a consistently witty artist like himself.

After teasing new music through live performances and cryptic previews on Twitter, the rapper returns with his infectious new track “Knee Brace.” Eshu Tune’s long-standing love of music doesn’t go unnoticed as he spits hard-hitting bars while drawing from the comedic wit we’ve grown to love. “Knee Brace” is as lyrically dexterous as it is funny, with booming production by Haile Supreme.

“Knee Brace is my magnum opus and no one can tell me otherwise. I spilled my guts on this song. The real ones will feel it. The fake won’t understand. They got the collywobbles. There was a mystical vibe in the room the day we recorded this song. I can’t wait to perform it in Indonesia,” Eshu Tune says of the track.

Earlier this year, Hannibal released a project called Eshu Tune, receiving widespread praise from American Songwriter, that said, “the work is all infused with love,” while Okayplayer raved, “Eshu is a rebirth: an opportunity to make the music he’s always wanted to make.”

Already cementing himself as a far-reaching influence in hip-hop, Eshu Tune has contributed to verses on songs including “Doug Stamper” by Open Mike Eagle, “Ohh Shh” by Jean Grae and Quelle Chris. He has also performed alongside Statik Selektah, the Cool Kids, and Chance the Rapper, for whom he also directed a music video. He’s a regular fixture in music videos appearing in clips from Jay-Z, Anderson .Paak, Cordae, BJ the Chicago Kid, and more. He’s performed at multiple festivals this summer including Pitchfork in his hometown of Chicago, T-Pain’s inaugural Wiscansin Fest, AtlCampntrip, Puff Co, SXSW.

Eshu Tune will be in Chicago TONIGHT, November 11th, where he is set to perform at The Chop Shop. Read a full list of upcoming tour dates below. Tickets may be purchased HERE.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

FRI, NOV 11 – CHICAGO, IL – THE CHOP SHOP

SAT, NOV 19 – LAS VEGAS, NV – THE USUAL PLACE

MON, DEC 5 – LOS ANGELES, CA – VIRGIL

DEC 8-10 – CHARLOTTE, NC – THE COMEDY ZONE* (Hannibal’s ONLY comedy club shows this year)

With plans to release more original material in the near future, Eshu Tune hopes to engage current audiences and reach out to new ones with his exciting yet profound creations.

About Eshu Tune:

Hailing from Chicago and possessing a penchant for writing infectious music and relatable narratives, Eshu Tune is the musical alter ego of Hannibal Buress. His musical journey began at a tender age when he started playing saxophone in 3rd grade. He recorded his first songs in 2001 with his childhood friend David.

He released the self-titled Eshu Tune project in April, and produced four of the eight tracks. Since the release of the project he’s shared the stage with Black Thought and the Roots, Robert Glasper and supported Marc Rebillet on several stops of his US Tour.