Principal Photography Wraps On ‘HALF BAKED’ Sequel; Rachel True Reprises Her Iconic Role as “Mary Jane”

Reprising her role as “Mary Jane” from the cult classic Half Baked, Rachel True (“Half & Half,” “Harlem”) joins a new cast starring Dexter Darden (The Maze Runner, Joyful Noise), Moses Storm (“Moses Storm: White Trash,” “Everything’s Trash”), Ramona Young ( “Never Have I Ever,” Blockers,), Ash Santos (“True Story”), Joel Courtney (Super 8, The Kissing Booth), and David Koechner (Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, “The Office”) in an all-new Half Baked movie, which has wrapped production in Baton Rouge. The film will also feature special appearances by Frankie Muniz, comedian Jeff Ross and original cast member Harland Williams.

Directed by Michael Tiddes (Sextuplets, Naked), the sequel follows Thurgood Jenkins’ son JR (Darden) and his best friends Miles (Storm) and Cori (Young) as they search for the money to bury their other best friend Bruce (Courtney), who died from smoking the most powerful joint in the world. The film will debut on non-theatrical platforms worldwide in 2023 from Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group.

“We are thrilled to announce the next chapter in Half Baked, with new characters and a hilarious story that is sure to satisfy followers of the original film while attracting a whole new generation of fans,” said Glenn Ross, General Manager and Executive Vice President, Universal 1440 Entertainment. “The sequel features a talented young cast alongside Rachel True reprising her role as the fan-favorite ‘Mary Jane.’ We can’t wait to show audiences where the story goes from here.”

This “high”-ly anticipated comedy is written by Justin Hires (“MacGyver,” 21 Jump Street), and produced by Griff Furst (Where All Light Tends to Go, 57 Seconds).

About Universal 1440 Entertainment:

Universal 1440 Entertainment develops and produces live-action and animated films and series for worldwide distribution across all non-theatrical platforms. Since its formation in 2005, the group has assembled an exceptional roster of animated family fare, including the Daytime Emmy®-winning Curious Georgetelevision series as well as the animated-feature films Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas is You and Bobbleheads: The Movie. The group also has successfully built upon some of Universal’s highly celebrated live-action, fan-favorite franchises including Tremors, Death Race, Scorpion King, AmericanPie, Honey, Bring It On and the Chucky films. Universal 1440 Entertainment is a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG).

UFEG produces, acquires, markets and distributes filmed entertainment worldwide in various media formats for theatrical, home entertainment, television and other distribution platforms, as well as consumer products, interactive gaming and live entertainment. The global division includes Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Universal Brand Development, Fandango and DreamWorks Animation Film and Television. UFEG is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.