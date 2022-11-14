LIZZO Announces Second North American Leg of “THE SPECIAL 2OUR”

3x GRAMMY® and Emmy Award-winning, RIAA multi-platinum certified artist LIZZO has announced the second North American leg of her wildly successful 2022 tour. The Special 2our kicks off Friday, April 21st in Knoxville, TN at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Coming off her Emmy Award win for Outstanding Competition Program and her VMAs Video for Good Award for “About Damn Time” (which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and the top 10 in 12 other countries), she will be performing in 17 cities across North America next year. Her most recent album Special peaked at number 2 on the US Billboard 200 chart, hailed by Rolling Stone as “the most unabashedly joyous, sonically diverse, and emotionally profound album put out by a major label since Beyonce’s Lemonade.”

Produced by Live Nation, the 17-date second leg of the tour continues through St. Louis, Montreal, Chicago and more before wrapping up on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA. Full routing can be found below. Public on sale for the second leg dates will begin Friday, November 18th at 10am local time on lizzomusic.com.

American Express® Card Members will have first access to purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, November 16 at 10am local time through Thursday, November 17 at 10pm local time. Lizzo and American Express have been longtime partners, recently teaming up to introduce ‘LIZZOVERSE: Presented by American Express,’ an immersive planetarium-esque lightshow and experience in celebration of Lizzo’s new album, ‘SPECIAL.’ Prior to LIZZOVERSE, American Express and Lizzo partnered in 2019 to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Stonewall Pride and the singer headlined the final performance of American Express’ UNSTAGED digital music series in 2021 live from the beach in Miami. From early ticket access to exclusive artist merch, to innovations like wearable payment technology at music festivals, American Express is always focused on making your experience with music better #withAmex.

The Special 2our 2023

April 21 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

April 22 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

April 25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

April 26 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

May 04 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

May 06 – Hartford, CT – XL Center

May 09 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

May 10 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

May 12 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

May 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

May 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

May 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center

May 19 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

May 20 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

May 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

May 25 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

June 02 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

Lizzo’s critically-acclaimed new album, SPECIAL, is available everywhere now via Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records HERE, highlighted by tracks such as the building hit “2 B Loved (Am I Ready),” and the uplifting title track “Special.” SPECIAL also includes instant hit, the worldwide smash “About Damn Time,” Lizzo’s fourth top 10 “Hot 100” hit, following “Truth Hurts” (which spent seven weeks at #1), “Good As Hell,” and “Rumors (Feat. Cardi B).

Lizzo has already had a packed 2022 with a double duty hosting and performance gig on Saturday Night Live, visits to NBC’s The TODAY Show and CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden, an opening performance at the 2022 BET Awards, and much more.Lizzo can also currently be seen in the Emmy Award-winning Amazon Prime Video #1 reality show, Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, streaming now exclusively via Prime Video.

Lizzo recently added “fashion entrepreneur” to her multi-hyphenate career by joining forces with parent company Fabletics, Inc. for the launch of her revolutionary new shapewear brand, YITTY. Named after her childhood moniker and based on the principles of self-love, radical inner confidence, and effortless, everyday wear, the game-changing, size-inclusive brand marks an industry first: no-shame, smile-inducing shapewear designed for all body types, with sizes ranging from size 6X to XS. For more information, please visit yitty.fabletics.com/splash.

ABOUT LIZZO

A 3x GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, rapper, actress, and so much more, Lizzo has shifted the sound, soul, and spirit of popular music and culture. 2019’s now-classic, RIAA platinum certified debut album, CUZ I LOVE YOU, bowed at #4 on the Billboard 200, fueled in part by such history-making hits as the platinum certified “Tempo (Feat. Missy Elliott),” the 2x platinum “Juice,” the 4x platinum “Good As Hell,” and the 7x platinum “Truth Hurts.” The latter of which ascended to #1 on Billboard’s “Hot 100,” affirming Lizzo as only the third female rapper to top the chart without a featured artist, as well as the first black solo female R&B singer to claim the top spot since 2012. “Truth Hurts” dominated the chart for seven weeks, further making history as the longest running #1 by a solo female rap artist ever. Named by Rolling Stone as one of the “500 Greatest Songs Of All Time,” “Truth Hurts” went on to earn a 2020 GRAMMY® Award for “Best Pop Solo Performance,” with CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE) receiving that year’s GRAMMY® for “Best Urban Contemporary Album” and “Jerome” earning “Best Traditional R&B Performance.”

Crowned 2019’s “Entertainer of the Year” by both TIME and Entertainment Weekly, Lizzo has adorned the covers of countless publications around the globe, spanning Rolling Stone, Billboard, Elle, British Vogue, and many more. Among her many unforgettable TV appearances, Lizzo has lit up the stage at the American Music Awards, the MTV Video Music Awards, the BET Awards, Saturday Night Live, and an epic opening performance at the GRAMMYs, to name just a few. Expanding her imprint and influence across media, Lizzo lent her voice to the 2019 animated film,UglyDolls, and joined Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, and Cardi B in the all-star cast of that same year’s critically acclaimed Hustlers.

Lizzo maintained this unstoppable momentum on 2021’s RIAA gold certified “Rumors (Feat. Cardi B)” and is now set to create her biggest, boldest, and brightest revolution thus far with her massively anticipated second full-length offering SPECIAL for Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records, due July 15th.

