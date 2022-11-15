BEVRIDGE Rings In The Holiday Season With New Tasting Experience: World Whiskies

Bevridge, your guide to the world of premium whiskies, today releases The World Whiskies Tasting Experience, in partnership with Whisky Live. The World Whiskies Experience pairs five category-defining whiskies from around the world with on-demand video content that gives the viewer behind the scenes access of each brand. For whiskey fans and new consumers alike, this experience provides the opportunity to discover and compare different styles, guided through the nuances and backgrounds by the makers themselves.

The Bevridge World Whiskies Experience is comprised of 50ml samples from Benromach (Single Malt Scotch Whisky), Limavady (Single Malt Irish Whiskey), Balcones (American Single Malt Whiskey), Frey Ranch (Bourbon Whiskey), and WhistlePig (Rye Whiskey).

“We chose to feature five distinct types of whiskey so that in one convenient package people can really explore the breadth of flavors that the world of whiskey offers,” says Bevridge’s Marketing Director, Charlie Rodman.

This is Bevridge’s second release, following the exciting launch of its American Single Malt Experience this past spring, both exceptional gifts for the whiskey lover this holiday season. The

Bevridge Tasting Experiences:

World Whiskies Tasting Experience ($100 SRP) 5x50ml featuring:

Benromach Organic Single Malt Scotch

Limavady Irish Whiskey

Balcones Lineage

Frey Ranch Straight Bourbon

Whistle Pig Piggyback 100% Rye

American Single Malt Tasting Experience ($150 SRP) 10x50ml featuring:

Westland American Single Malt Whiskey

Virginia Distillery Company Courage & Conviction

Virginia Distillery Company Courage & Conviction Sherry Cask

Colkegan American Single Malt

Balcones Texas “1” Single Malt

Westward Whiskey American Single Malt

Westward American Single Malt Stout Cask

Westward American Single Malt Pinot Noir Cask

Boulder American Single Malt Whisky Bottled in Bond

Boulder American Single Malt Whiskey Peated

Both Bevridge Tasting Experiences are available now on Bevridge.co and ReserveBar.com.

For more information on Bevridge visit Bevridge.co.

About Bevridge

Bevridge, co-founded in early 2021 by Nate Ganapathi, Chris Nelson, and Liz Brusca, is a content, e-commerce, and marketing platform, that uses storytelling to enhance consumers’ unique journeys through the world of premium spirits, delivering experiences that go beyond tasting. Bevridge facilitates discovery through the introduction of brands, products, makers, and stories that shape each spirits category hoping to guide consumers to find spirits fit for them.

Bevridge aims to bring together a community of like-minded spirits aficionados, distillers, and industry veterans through its specialty tasting experiences, digital video series and weekly panel discussions, and the company’s flagship in-person events, Whisky Live USA & Canada, operated under license from Paragraph Publishing.

Bespoke tasting experiences, curated by industry professionals, are designed to provide unparalleled access into premium spirits categories and expert guidance on brands, expressions, and history. Each tasting experience includes a tasting collection masterfully selected from the most sought-after distilleries and includes educational materials and on-demand access to custom digital content.

About Whisky Live & Paragraph

Founded in 1997, Paragraph publishes Whisky Magazine, American Whiskey, Gin Magazine, Scotch Whisky and Bourbon; organizes Whisky Live, Gin Live and the At Home series of events; hosts the World Whiskies Awards as part of the global World Drinks Awards; and publishes numerous web sites across the drinks industry. Whisky Live was first launched in Tokyo and London in 2000, in the USA in 2005 and Canada in 2006, and is now held in more than 30 cities around the world. Recent launches have been Jakarta in Indonesia and Changsha in China and in July 2018 launched its first Gin Live in Tokyo. www.whiskylive.com