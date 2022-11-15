SPIRITBOX Announce Dates For The Eternal Blue Tour 2023

Heavy music’s hottest rising band, Spiritbox, have today announced their first-ever US headline tour with support from After The Burial and Intervals. The Eternal Blue Tour 2023, produced by Live Nation, will hit 22 cities across North America, beginning in Vancouver on April 10th and culminating in Minneapolis on May 10th. VIP packages for the tour are available now from soundrink.com. Tickets go on general sale on Friday November 18th at 10 AM local from Spiritbox.com. Full routing below.
Citi is the official card of the The Eternal Blue Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning November 15th at 11 AM ET until November 17th 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
Spiritbox Eternal Blue Tour 2023
04/10/23 | Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
04/11/23 | Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
04/12/23 | Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
04/14/23 | Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
04/15/23 | San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park
04/16/23 | Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
04/17/23 | Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
04/19/23 | Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
04/21/23 | Dallas, TX – Echo Music Hall
04/22/23 | Austin, TX – Emo’s
04/23/23 | Houston, TX – House of Blues
04/25/23 | Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
04/26/23 | Orlando, FL – House of Blues
04/28/23 | Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
04/29/23 | Boston, MA – House of Blues
04/30/23 | New York, NY – Irving Plaza
05/02/23 | Philadelphia, PA – TLA
05/04/23 | Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall
05/05/23 | Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall
05/06/23 | Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
05/08/23 | Chicago, IL – House of Blues
05/10/23 | Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
The history-making tour is in support of Spiritbox’s phenomenal, chart topping debut album of the same name, released in September of 2021 via Rise Records and Pale Chord. Since releasing Eternal Blue, Spiritbox have been conquering the live arena one jaw-dropping performance at a time around the globe, playing major European & US festivals, several sold-out, one-off headline shows in major cities such as London, Los Angeles and Munich and touring with the likes of Underoath, Ghost and Lamb of God.
Spiritbox have spent the 12 months since releasing Eternal Blue honing their live show into a truly jaw-dropping, unmissable experience. Now, fans across North America will have the chance to see the band perform a full headline-length set for the first time, making the Eternal Blue 2023 Tour what is sure to be one of the most highly anticipated, must-see live events of the year.
