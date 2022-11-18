Star Trek Prodigy Season 1 Bluray 2023
‘Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1 Volume 1’ Set To Hit Blu-ray and DVD On January 3rd!

Get ready to travel among the stars for some galactic adventures with an all-new crew in Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1 Volume 1 Blu-ray™ and DVD! Join the cool kids as they come together as a team to navigate a cosmic collision, explore new planets, and find themselves along the way in ten adventurous episodes. Go beyond each episode with never-before-seen bonus content and exclusive cards featuring key art from the series!

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1 Volume 1 will be available on Blu-ray™ and DVD from Paramount Home Entertainment and Nickelodeon Home Entertainment on January 3, 2023, for the suggested retail price of $17.99.

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1 Volume 1 episodes:

  • Lost and Found, Part I
  • Lost and Found, Part II
  • Starstruck
  • Dreamcatcher
  • Terror Firma
  • Kobayashi
  • First Con-tact 
  • Time Amok
  • A Moral Star, Part 1   
  • A Moral Star, Part 2

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1 Volume 1 synopsis:
Star Trek: Prodigy follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

 