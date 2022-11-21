‘Black Adam’ To Receive 4K UHD Release On January 3rd — Special Features Revealed!

Experience the first-ever feature film exploring the story of the DC Super Hero in the action adventure, when “Black Adam” arrives for Premium Digital Ownership at home on November 22. The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, screen story by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, based on characters from DC, and Black Adam created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck, starring the voice of Dwayne Johnson (“the “Jumanji” films, “Moana”). The film will be available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD beginning on January 3.

The film also stars the voices of Aldis Hodge (TV’s “City on a Hill,” “One Night in Miami” film) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” film) as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi (TV’s “Sex/Life,” “Rush Hour 3” film) as Adrianna, Marwan Kenzari (“Murder on the Orient Express,” “The Mummy” films) as Ishmael, Quintessa Swindell (“Voyagers,” film and TV’s “Trinkets”) as Cyclone, Bodhi Sabongui (TV’s “A Million Little Things”) as Amon, and Pierce Brosnan (the “Mamma Mia!” and James Bond franchises) as Dr. Fate. The film was produced by Beau Flynn, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia, with Richard Brener, Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter, Chris Pan, Eric McLeod, Geoff Johns and Scott Sheldon executive producing.

On November 22, “Black Adam” will be available for early Premium Digital Ownership at home for $24.99 and for 48-hour rental via PVOD for $19.99 SRP on participating digital platforms where you purchase movies.

On January 3, "Black Adam" will be available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD. "Black Adam" will also continue to be available to own in high definition and standard definition from participating digital retailers.

“Black Adam” can be enjoyed at home with Filmmaker Mode TM. Developed by studios, TV manufacturers and some of Hollywood’s leading directors, Filmmaker Mode disables all post processing (e.g. motion smoothing), preserves the correct aspect ratios, colors and frame rates, and enables your TV to display the film precisely as it was intended by the filmmaker. Filmmaker Mode is available on televisions from select manufacturers.

“Black Adam” will also be available on Movies Anywhere. Using the free Movies Anywhere app and website, consumers can access all their eligible movies by connecting their Movies Anywhere account with their participating digital retailer accounts.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

DIGITAL, 4K, BLU-RAY & DVD ELEMENTS

“Black Adam” Premium Digital Ownership contains the following special features:

The History of Black Adam

Who is The Justice Society?

From Soul to Screen

Black Adam: A Flawed Hero

Black Adam: New Tech in an Old World

Black Adam: Taking Flight

Kahndaq: Designing a Nation

The Rock of Eternity

Costumes make the hero

Black Adam: A new type of action

“Black Adam” 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray contain the following special features:

