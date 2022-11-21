‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin: The Complete First Season’ DVD Release Set For February

You’ll be on the edge of your seat with HBO Max’s new generation of liars in the secretive and suspenseful drama series that has captivated audiences everywhere as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin: The Complete First Season on Digital today November 21,2022, and on DVD February 28, 2023. Follow all 10, one-hour episodes from the series, plus almost one hour of bonus content that goes behind the scenes of the series for the ultimate fan! Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin: The Complete First Season is priced to own at $24.98 SRP for the DVD ($29.98 in Canada). The series is now available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers and to stream on HBO Max.

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago…as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age horror-tinged drama, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liarsuniverse — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.?

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is the fourth television series in the Pretty Little Liars franchise, which is set within the same continuity as the previous series. Bailee Madison (Parental Guidance, Just Go With It), Chandler Kinney (Zombies 2, Lethal Weapon), Zaria (Two Distant Strangers)?, Malia Pyles (Baskets, Memoria), and Maia Reficco (Evita, Kally’s Mashup) star as our new generation of Liars. The series also stars Mallory Bechtel (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), Sharon Leal (Supergirl), Elena Goode (The Dictator), Eric Johnson (American Gods), Alex Aiono (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.), and Lea Salonga (Centaurworld).

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is from executive producer/writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (“Riverdale,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”) and co-executive producer/writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring (“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”). The series is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa’s Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment (“Gossip Girl,” “Pretty Little Liars,” “The Vampire Diaries,” “You,” “Purple Hearts”) in association with Warner Bros. Television. I. Marlene King (who developed the original “Pretty Little Liars”), Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, and Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series, which is based upon Alloy’s bestselling series of books by Sara Shepard. Jimmy Gibbons serves as a producer for Muckle Man Productions.

SPECIAL FEATURES

Swagger, Romance and Fear: The Boys of Original Sin (New for Home Entertainment)

A New Generation of Terror: The Villains of Original Sin (New for Home Entertainment)

10 ONE HOUR EPISODES

Chapter One: Spirit Week Chapter Two: The Spirit Queen Chapter Three: Aftermath Chapter Four: The (Fe)male Gaze Chapter Five: The Night He Came Home Chapter Six: Scars Chapter Seven: Carnival of Souls Chapter Eight: Bad Blood Chapter Nine: Dead and Buried Chapter Ten: Final Girls