MÖTLEY CRÜE Release Limited-Edition ‘Crücial Crüe: The Studio Albums 1981-1989’ Box Set

On the heels of MÖTLEY CRÜE’s highly successful THE STADIUM TOUR with Def Leppard and playing to over 1M fans in North American this year, BMG announced today the release of the limited edition box set,Crücial Crüe: The Studio Albums 1981-1989 featuring MÖTLEY CRÜE’s first five platinum selling landmark albums pressed on colored vinyl – ­Too Fast For Love (White/Black Splatter), Shout At The Devil (Yellow/Black Splatter), Theatre Of Pain (Hot Pink Magenta/Black Splatter), Girls, Girls, Girls (Cyan Blue / Black Splatter), and Dr. Feelgood (Coke Bottle Green / Oxblood Splatter) – housed in a solid black slipcase with foil imprint and only available in this box set. The Crücial Crüe box set will also be released on CD with only 10,000 units of each configuration available globally and can be pre-ordered, HERE.

Crücial Crüe: The Studio Albums 1981-1989 includes MÖTLEY CRÜE’s first five platinum selling albums and features some of their massive hits and essential CRÜE tracks.

Too Fast For Love (White/Black Splatter)

In 1981 MÖTLEY CRÜE released their platinum selling debut album Too Fast For Love which hit No. 77 on the Billboard 200 and ranks No. 22 on Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time list. The album features MÖTLEY CRÜE live staples and fan favorites such as “Live Wire,” “Take Me To The Top” and ”Public Enemy #1.”

Shout At The Devil (Yellow/Black Splatter)

MÖTLEY CRÜE continued to gain global steam with their second studio album Shout At The Devil debuting at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 and now certified four times platinum. The album features the single “Looks That Kill,” which hit No. 12 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart and No. 54 on the Billboard Hot 100, the title track “Shout At The Devil,” which hit No. 30 on the Mainstream Rock chart, and “Too Young To Fall In Love,” which reached No. 17 on the Mainstream Rock chart and No. 90 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Theatre Of Pain (Hot Pink Magenta/Black Splatter)

Released in 1985, the band’s Top Ten album Theatre Of Pain debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and is certified four times platinum. The album features their power ballad “Home Sweet Home,” which hit No. 38 on the Mainstream Rock chart and No. 89 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the MTV staple “Smokin’ In The Boys Room,” which hit No. 7 on the Mainstream Rock chart and No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Girls, Girls, Girls (Cyan Blue / Black Splatter)

1987’s Girls, Girls, Girls debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and is certified four times platinum. Included are the tracks “Girls, Girls, Girls,” which hit No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 20 on the Mainstream Rock chart, plus CRÜE staples such as “Wild Side” and “Bad Boy Boogie.”

Dr. Feelgood (Coke Bottle Green / Oxblood Splatter)

Released in 1989, MÖTLEY CRÜE’s hit album Dr. Feelgood has sold over 6M copies, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and remained in the charts for a total of 109 weeks. Included are their Top 10 hits “Dr. Feelgood,” which hit No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 7 Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart, “Without You,” which went to No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 11 Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart, “Kickstart My Heart,” which reached No. 17 on the Mainstream Rock chart and No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100, and “Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away),” which hit No. 13 on the Mainstream Rock and No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100.

After a highly successful U.S. tour, MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD will once again reteam for THE WORLD TOUR in 2023, hitting Latin America in February and March, and the U.K. and Europe in May, June, and July.

Too Fast For Love

Side A

Live Wire

Come On And Dance

Public Enemy #1

Merry-Go-Round

Take me To The Top

Side B

Piece Of Your Action

Starry Eyes

Too Fast For Love

On With The Show

Shout At The Devil

Side A

In The Beginning

Shout At The Devil

Looks That Kill

Bastard

God Bless The Children Of The Beast

Helter Skelter

Side B

Red Hot

Too Young To Fall In Love

Knock ‘Em Dead, Kid

Ten Seconds To Love

Danger

Theatre Of Pain

Side A

City Boy Blues

Smokin’ In The Boys Room

Louder Than Hell

Keep Your Eye On The Money

Home Sweet Home

Side B

Tonight (We Need A Lover)

Use It Or Lose It

Save Our Souls

Raise Your Hands To Rock

Fight For Your Rights

Girls, Girls, Girls

Side A

Wild Side

Girls, Girls, Girls

Dancing On Glass

Bad Boy Boogie

Nona

Side B

Five Years Dead

All In The Name Of…”

Sumthin’ For Nuthin’”

You’re All I Need

Jailhouse Rock (Live)

Dr. Feelgood

Side A

T.n.T. (Terror ‘n Tinseltown)

Dr. Feelgood

Slice Of Your Pie

Rattlesnake Shake

Kickstart My Heart

Without You

Side B

Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.)

Sticky Sweet

She Goes Down

Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)

Time For Change

ABOUT MOTLEY CRUE

Hailing from Los Angeles, CA, the quartet —Vince Neil (vocals), Nikki Sixx (bass), Tommy Lee (drums) and Mick Mars (guitars) — has commandeered the rock pantheon for 41 years. The band has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, garnered 7 USA platinum and multi-platinum albums, 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, 6 Top 20 pop singles, 3 Grammy nominations, 5 New York Times best-selling books, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a Netflix hit movie.

Mötley Crüe have amassed over 5 billion streams across digital platforms and the band has over 8 million followers on social media. Known for their iconic live performances, the band has sold-out countless tours across the globe in front of millions of fans with groundbreaking production highlights such as Tommy Lee’s drum-rollercoaster and Nikki Sixx’s flame-throwing-bass. They pioneered the Las Vegas rock residency with a sold out run in 2012. Mötley Crüe’s hit songs such as “Kickstart My Heart” and “Home Sweet Home” are frequently licensed by major brands such as NASCAR, Dodge, Coldwell Banker, Carl’s Jr. and KIA to name a few and their music can be heard on TV hit shows such as Stranger Things and Cobra Kai amongst many others.

The band’s biography “The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band” became a New York Times best-seller in 2001 and has sold over 1 million copies worldwide. Members of the band have authored 4 additional New York Times best-selling books since. In 2019 Netflix premiered “The Dirt” biopic based on the bestselling book which became a global hit movie scoring a 94% positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. As a result, Mötley Crüe gained an entire new generation of young fans who discovered the band through the movie and further solidified their iconic status, relevance, and the timelessness of their songwriting.

Mötley Crüe remains a huge global draw 41 years into their career and, in the summer of 2022 co-headlined a nearly sold out North American stadium tour with Def Leppard. The tour is set to travel to the rest of the world in 2023.

