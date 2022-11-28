METALLICA Announces 2023-2024 Dates For “M72 WORLD TOUR”

Today marks the announcement of every Metallica show booked through 2023 and 2024: Presented worldwide by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey (in North America only) and promoted by Live Nation, Metallica’s M72 world tour will see the band playing two nights in every city it visits—with each No Repeat Weekend featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups. The M72 tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage, as well as the I Disappear full-tour pass and the debut of discounted tickets for fans under 16 years of age. Two-day tickets will be on sale Friday, December 2nd at ticketmaster.com and will include the option of pre-ordering 72 Seasons vinyl and/or CD. Single day tickets will be available beginning January 20th. For further information including fan club presales, enhanced experiences and more, go to metallica.com/m72-info.

A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to the band’s All Within My Hands foundation. Founded in 2017, AWMH’s efforts to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported the band have raised nearly $13 million – providing $5.9 million in grants to career and technical education programs in the US, over $2.5 million to combat food insecurity, and more than $3.2 million to disaster relief efforts worldwide.

Citi is the official card of the M72 Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Wednesday, November 30th at 2:00 pm local time until Thursday, December 1st at 10:00 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com

METALLICA “M72 WORLD TOUR” 2023-2024

Thursday, April 27 2023 – Amsterdam NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

Saturday, April 29 2023 – Amsterdam NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

Wednesday, May 17 2023 – Paris FR – Stade de France*

Friday, May 19 2023 – Paris FR – Stade de France

Friday, May 26 2023 – Hamburg DE – Volksparkstadion

Sunday, May 28 2023 – Hamburg DE – Volksparkstadion

Friday, June 16 2023 – Gothenburg SE – Ullevi Stadium**

Sunday, June 18 2023 – Gothenburg SE – Ullevi Stadium

Friday, August 4 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Sunday, August 6 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Friday, August 11 2023 – Montreal, QC – Stade Olympique

Sunday, August 13 2023 – Montreal, QC – Stade Olympique

Friday, August 18 2023 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

Sunday, August 20 2023 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

Friday, August 25 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sunday, August 27 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Friday, September 1 2023 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Sunday, September 3, 2023 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Friday, November 3, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center

Sunday, November 5, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center

Friday, November 10, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

Sunday, November 12, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

Friday, May 24 2024 – Munich DE – Olympiastadion

Sunday, May 26 2024 – Munich DE – Olympiastadion

Friday, June 7 2024 – Helsinki FI – Olympic Stadium

Sunday, June 9 2024 – Helsinki FI – Olympic Stadium

Friday, June 14 2024 – Copenhagen DK – Parken Stadium

Sunday, June 16 2024 – Copenhagen DK – Parken Stadium

Friday, July 5 2024 – Warsaw PL – PGE Narodowy

Sunday, July 7 2024 – Warsaw PL – PGE Narodowy

Friday, July 12 2024 – Madrid ES – Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Sunday, July 14 2024 – Madrid ES – Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Friday, August 2 2024 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

Sunday, August 4 2024 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

Friday, August 9 2024 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Sunday, August 11 2024 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Friday, August 16 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium

Sunday, August 18 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium

Friday, August 23 2024 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

Sunday, August 25 2024 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

Friday, August 30 2024 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Sunday, September 1 2024 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Friday, September 20 2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol***

Sunday, September 22 2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol

Friday, September 27 2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol***

Sunday, September 29 2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol

Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**

Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

*Five Finger Death Punch/Ice Nine Kills play show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play show 2 in Paris

**Volbeat replaces Architects on show 1 in Gothenburg

Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***

Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

***Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City