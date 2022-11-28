THE WEEKND Announces 2023 Europe and Latin America Dates For “After Hours Til Dawn” Stadium Tour

Diamond-certified and award-winning artist The Weeknd announced 2023 dates for the expansion of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour. The next leg of the tour will kick off Saturday, June 10th in Manchester, UK at Etihad Stadium, with stops across Europe and Latin America in Stockholm, Amsterdam, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, and more before wrapping up in Santiago, Chile on Sunday, October 15th at Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida. Additional 2023 dates will be announced soon.

The completely sold out North American leg of the stadium tour was an incredible success breaking attendance records and grossing over $130 million dollars to date.

TICKETS:

Europe: Tickets for the European shows go on sale starting Friday, December 2nd at 12pm local time. Fans who purchased tickets for the 2022 After Hours Arena Tour in Europe can register HERE for presale access to the 2023 dates. Visit this EU FAQ page for any questions.

Tickets go on sale for shows in Mexico (at 2pm local time), Brazil (at 10am local time) and Chile (at 11am local time) starting Thursday, December 8th. On sale information will be announced soon for Argentina. All tickets and additional info will be available at TheWeeknd.com/tour.

United Nations World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye will again partner with the U.N. World Food Programme to contribute funds from the second leg of the tour to the XO Humanitarian Fund, which supports the organization’s response to the unprecedented global hunger crisis. €1 from each ticket sold across Europe, £1 in the UK and the $1 equivalent in countries across Latin America will go to this important cause. The fund raised money during the North American leg of the tour through ticket sales, proceeds from an exclusive tour t-shirt, and a $500,000 donation directly from The Weeknd. The Weeknd’s corporate partners, tour venues, World Food Program USA board of directors and supporters also stepped up to contribute, as well as tour sponsor Binance, who contributed US$2 million to the fund. The first grant of $2 million will be going to provide emergency food and nutrition assistance to the most food-insecure regions of Ethiopia. Please find a photo of the North American donation being presented HERE.

The tour celebrates The Weeknd’s 2020 album After Hours (it’s hit single “Blinding Lights” was named the new No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 song of all time, surpassing Chubby Checker’s 1960 hit “The Twist”), as well as his critically-acclaimed album Dawn FM, which was released January 2022. Kaytranada and Mike Dean will join The Weeknd on all European dates.

The After Hours Til Dawn tour is powered by Binance, the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, bringing Web 3.0 technology to concert-goers worldwide. Ticket holders receive souvenir NFTs as well as gain access to an exclusive NFT collection for The Weeknd’s tour, in collaboration with HXOUSE, a think-center and community incubator for creative entrepreneurs. Five percent of the sales from the upcoming tour NFT collection will be donated to the XO Humanitarian Fund.

AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN TOUR 2023 EUROPE TOUR DATES:

Sat Jun 10 – Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium

Wed Jun 14 – Horsens, Denmark – Nordstern Arena

Sat Jun 17 – Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena

Tue Jun 20 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

Sat Jun 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijiff ArenA

Wed Jun 28 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park

Sun Jul 2 – Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion

Tue Jul 4 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Merkur Spiel Arena

Fri Jul 7 – London, UK– London Stadium

Tue Jul 11 – Brussels, Belgium – King Baudouin Stadium

Fri Jul 14 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

Tue Jul 18 – Madrid, Spain – Cívitas Metropolitano

Thu Jul 20 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Sat Jul 22 – Nice, France – Allianz Riviera

Wed Jul 26 – Milan, Italy – Ippodromo La Maura

Sat Jul 29 – Paris, France – Stade de France

Tue Aug 1 – Bordeaux, France – Matmut Atlantique

Fri Aug 4 – Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion

Sun Aug 6 – Prague, Czech Republic – Letnany Airport

Wed Aug 9 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

Sat Aug 12 – Tallinn, Estonia – Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN TOUR 2023 LATIN AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Fri Sep 29 – Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol

Wed Oct 4 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estadio El Campín

Sat Oct 7 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Estádio Nilton Santos Engenhão

Tue Oct 10 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque

Fri Oct 13 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Hipódromo de San Isidro

Sun Oct 15 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Bicentenario La Florida