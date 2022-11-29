Legendary Rocker PAUL STANLEY Set To Appear In New York Area For Fine Art Tour This December

Wentworth Gallery is honored to present a collection of works from legendary Musician and Fine Artist, Paul Stanley. Since the artist’s last exhibit over four years ago, Stanley has created new original paintings, hand painted signature Paul Stanley Ibanez guitars, mixed media originals, and limited-edition artworks including new works on metal. Several of the pieces on display come from the Black Series that was originally commissioned in 2020 for museum exhibition. As with most events in 2020 that exhibit was canceled due to Covid.

With the Black Series, Stanley pushes the boundaries of his art by starting with a black canvas and creating vibrance and emotion with his trademark bright colors. A wide selection of curated works is currently being showcased in Wentworth Gallery locations throughout the United States.

“Paul’s artwork really connects with people. In particular, his unique use of colors elicits strong emotions. It is extremely rare to sell an entire gallery of art during a show, but Paul does it regularly. He has become an art phenom.” — Christian O’Mahony, Principal Wentworth Gallery

Stanley designed and created the iconic KISS emblem which remains universally recognized as one of the greatest logos of the 20th century. His artistic and visual input has been and continues to be seen in his designs of KISS album covers, performance stages and apparel.

“Black Series” – Artwork by Paul Stanley “Guitar Dreams” – Artwork by Paul Stanley Paul Stanley working on “Detroit Rock City”

Stanley returned to his passion for painting ten years ago by creating portraits and abstracts that are emotionally charged compositions. His tremendous success with his artwork has led to an entirely new fan and media presence for the accomplished Musician, Actor and Artist. He maximizes the direct and powerful impact of his paintings through scale, texture, color and simplicity of imagery.

Stanley’s works have been praised by well-known and distinguished art concerns and acquired by fans, celebrities and art collectors worldwide. Stanley’s works have been coveted by collectors as evidenced by consecutive sell-out art shows with total sales in the tens of millions. Additionally, the Artist has been commissioned to create numerous large works that are on exhibition globally.

IN GALLERY APPEARANCES BY PAUL STANLEY

(artist will be in attendance at all showings)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17 @ 5-8 PM

Wentworth Gallery at Mall at Short Hills

Address: 1200 Morris Tpke, Short Hills, NJ 07078

(973) 564-9776

Paul Stanley will appear at the Florida locations of Wentworth Galleries weekend of January 28, 2023 and the Washington, DC area Wentworth Galleries the weekend of February 18, 2023. Details TBA shortly.

About the Paul Stanley

For more than 45 years, Paul Stanley has reigned supreme as one of the single-most recognizable front men in the history of rock and roll. Although preferring to live his off-stage life out of the media spotlight, he continues to be the chief songwriter, driving force and the unwavering voice of KISS. A visionary and trendsetter since the early 1970s, Stanley’s passion for both the musical and visual arts has perhaps been the key to the astonishing ongoing worldwide phenomenon known as KISS. Stanley single-handedly penned such escapist anthems as “Love Gun”, “God Of Thunder” and “Black Diamond” and wrote the golden throat that throttled “Detroit Rock City,” the charismatic swagger behind “I Was Made For Lovin’ You,” and stripped of makeup, was the unmasked troubadour that breathed vocal life into the ballads “Reason to Live,” “Forever” and “Every Time I Look At You.”

Stanley returned to his passion for painting ten years ago by creating portraits and abstracts that are emotionally charged compositions. His tremendous success has translated into tens of millions in sales. He aims to maximize the direct, physical impact of his paintings through scale, texture, color and simplicity of images. In a few short years of exhibiting, Stanley’s works have been acquired by numerous art collectors and he has been commissioned to create large works to be displayed internationally.

In addition to the concert stage, Stanley has also played to theatrical audiences in the title role of The Phantom, in “The Phantom of the Opera”. Paul was chosen to be the final Phantom in the 10-year run of the Toronto production.

As an accomplished solo performer, Stanley released “Live to Win”, his first solo album in more than 25 years. In it, Stanley strips his emotions to the bone and adorns them with a melodic sheen with songs about the power of the human spirit and commitment to not compromising ideals. In 2008, Stanley released the heavily awaited concert DVD, “One Live Kiss”, that quickly went to the top of the music video charts.

Stanley lives in Beverly Hills with his wife Erin and their 3 children.

About Wentworth Gallery

As the leading fine art retailer in the United States with 9 locations, Wentworth Gallery features a wide selection of original artwork, limited editions and sculptures from the world’s most acclaimed artists. In addition to representing highly collected and heralded artists Peter Max, Mr. Brainwash, Charles Fazzino, Michael Godard, and Romero Britto, Wentworth Gallery exclusively represents artists Paul Stanley from KISS, Rick Allen from Def Leppard, Mickey Hart from The Grateful Dead, Joe Satriani, Michael Cartellone from Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Brian Wheat from Tesla in their visual artwork. Their website, wentworthgallery.com provides information on featured artists, upcoming exhibits, online orders and directions to the nearest Wentworth Gallery; or call 800-732-6140.