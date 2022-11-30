SEVEN LIONS Announces “Beyond the Veil – The Journey III Tour”

J, record producer, and instrumentalist Seven Lions has announced Beyond the Veil – The Journey III Tour in support of his first studio album, Beyond the Veil, which was released October 21, 2022. Produced by Live Nation, the 38-date tour kicks off on Saturday, April 1st at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA ahead of making stops across North America in Los Angeles, CA, Austin, TX, Philadelphia, PA, Toronto, ON, Las Vegas, NV and more before wrapping up in Berkeley, CA at The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley on Friday, June 16th.

Beyond the Veil includes twelve original tracks that challenge and evolve the current melodic bass and dubstep sound that Seven Lions helped pioneer. Artists such as Lights and Vancouver Sleep Clinic, as well as dance music singer/songwriters Mija, GG Magree, and JT Roach are featured on the record, which delves into dance-pop, downtempo, acoustic, house, ambient, and cross-genre territory.

Seven Lions has been teasing Beyond the Veil tracks at festival headline performances this past year, during his 2021 tour and at standout performances at Red Rocks and his music festival Chronicles at the Gorge.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 9th at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com.

PRESALE: The artist presale will begin Wednesday, December 7th at 10am local time and run through Thursday, December 8th at 10pm local time via Laylo.com. Fans can sign up now through the platform or at sevenlions.com/pages/tour.

BEYOND THE VEIL – THE JOURNEY III TOUR DATES:

Sat Apr 01 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

Sun Apr 02 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theater *

Thu Apr 06 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Sat Apr 08 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles State Historic Park

Wed Apr 12 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at Moody Theater

Thu Apr 13 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Sat Apr 15 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Sun Apr 16 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

Wed April 19 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

Fri Apr 21 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Sat Apr 22 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Wed Apr 26 – Tallahassee, FL – Potbelly’s *

Fri Apr 28 – Miami, FL – Oasis Wynwood *

Sat Apr 29 – Orlando, FL – Lot 54 at The Vanguard

Tue May 02 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Wed May 03 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Thu May 04 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa *

Fri May 05 – Washington, DC – Echostage

Sat May 06 – Washington, DC – Echostage

Wed May 10 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo RiverWorks *

Thu May 11 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

Fri May 12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Sat May 13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu May 18 – Quebec City, QC – Theatre Capitole

Fri May 19 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Sat May 20 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Fri May 26 – Brooklyn, NY – The Brooklyn Mirage

Wed May 31 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre *

Thu Jun 01 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Fri Jun 02 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

Sat Jun 03 – Chicago, IL – Radius Chicago

Sun Jun 04 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Wed Jun 7 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater *

Thu Jun 8 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House

Fri Jun 09 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair Amphitheater

Sat Jun 10 – Las Vegas, NV – Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

Wed Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri Jun 16 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *

* Non-Live Nation Dates

About Seven Lions

Producer Seven Lions has never had a problem breaking rules and transcending musical boundaries to satisfy his creative vision. Catching his break after winning a Beatport remix contest in 2012 with his dubstep-focused version of Above & Beyond’s “You Got to Go”, Seven Lions, born Jeff Montalvo, garnered support from the likes of Anjunabeats, Casablanca Records, OWSLA, Viper Recordings, Republic Records, and Monstercat over the past nine years. After a decade of music, Seven Lions released his first ever album ‘Beyond The Veil’ to the excitement of the wider dance music scene. The album includes twelve solo original tracks that challenge and evolve the current melodic bass and dubstep sound that he helped pioneer. Massive crossover stars Lights and Vancouver Sleep Clinic as well as dance music singer/songwriters Mija, GG Magree and JT Roach are featured on the record, which delves into dance pop, downtempo, acoustic, house, ambient and cross-genre territory.

Seven Lions has been busy teasing the album tracks at countless festival headlines this past year, his 2021 tour and standout performances at Red Rocks and his own music festival Chronicles at the Gorge. Putting technical production prowess to work in a soulful, deep, hybridized creations that all distinctly his own, the multi-talented musician is changing the sonic landscape for future generations to come by bridging the gap between the soaring, ethereal vibe of trance and intensely adrenalizing bass music. His productions have seen stages at world-renowned festivals such as Ultra Music Festival, Electric Daisy Carnival (New York and Las Vegas), Electric Forest, Electric Zoo, South by Southwest, and HARD.

The Seven Lions world continues to expand through Ophelia Records, his own melodic bass label that has made its imprint through several scene-leading releases like Seven Lions, SLANDER, and Dabin Feat. Dylan Matthew – First Time, Seven Lions & Jason Ross – Ocean, Seven Lions, Excision, and Wooli Feat. Dylan Matthew- Another Me, and Seven Lions, Dabin, and Trivecta Feat. Nevve – Island. The label has become synonymous with homegrown, cream of the crop melodic bass music, and is undoubtedly the label that the rest of the melodic bass scene looks towards for up and coming acts and tour worthy anthems.

