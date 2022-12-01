‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ — Paramount Pictures Unleashes Trailer For ’90s-Set Sequel

Power is PRIMAL! Paramount Pictures has unleashed a new teaser trailer for Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the next chapter in the Transformers saga will hit theatres on June 9, 2023.

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.

Additional cast for the film includes Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson and Cristo Fernández.