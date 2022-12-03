‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Returning To Theaters This December In Celebration of 75th Anniversary!

Frank Capra’s heart-warming masterpiece,‘It’s A Wonderful Life,’ is celebrating its 75th-anniversary! To commemorate the milestone, Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies and Paramount Pictures are bringing this classic back to theaters nationwide for two nights only — December 18 and 21!

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theater locations are subject to change).

In a separate event, fans of the film can also view a truly unique version of “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 5:00 PM PST.

This one-night-only, star-studded, live online table read will feature some of Hollywood’s biggest stars apprising the roles. The impressive cast includes Brendan Fraser, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, JK Simmons, Jean Smart, Ken Jeong, Jim Beaver, Brent Spiner, Phil Lamarr, Ben Mankiewicz, and more. In partnership with TCM and Whatnot, the event will benefit The Ed Asner Family Center, assisting special needs children and their families. More information can be found HERE.