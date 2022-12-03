SAMPLED: Paramount+ To Launch New Travel Documentary Series On December 13th!

Paramount+ has announced the travel documentary series SAMPLED will premiere Tuesday, Dec. 13 in the U.S. and Canada, with all six episodes available to stream exclusively on the service. The series will also be available in Latin America and the U.K. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 , Australia on Thursday, Dec. 22 , and Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France and South Korea in 2023.

Featuring artists Arlo Parks, Bas, GoldLink, Marc Rebillet, NGHTMRE and Tinashe, SAMPLED presents a visceral exploration of international cities from the viewpoint of traveling musicians on world tours, exploring Berlin, Monterrey, Amsterdam, London, Medellin and Tokyo.

Exclusive, raw and unfiltered sides to these cities will be seen through the eyes of the musicians, as they are guided by local artisans, creatives and experts.

Episode Breakdown:

“Anarchy in the U.K.” – Marc “Loop Daddy” Rebillet storms London with DJ and BBC host Carly Wilford. Champagne flows as they channel the rebellious energy that fuels this city as it re-emerges from years of lockdowns and political turmoil.

– Marc “Loop Daddy” Rebillet storms London with DJ and BBC host Carly Wilford. Champagne flows as they channel the rebellious energy that fuels this city as it re-emerges from years of lockdowns and political turmoil. “Amsterdammed” – Tinashe kicks off her European tour in Amsterdam, where she links up with local DJ and producer Cesqeaux. Together they explore the wild diversity and eclectic culture of his hometown, avoiding the stereotypical spots for a more real, raw experience.

– Tinashe kicks off her European tour in Amsterdam, where she links up with local DJ and producer Cesqeaux. Together they explore the wild diversity and eclectic culture of his hometown, avoiding the stereotypical spots for a more real, raw experience. “Tokyo Calling” – Amidst her first international headline tour, Arlo Parks finds herself in the deep cultural waters of Tokyo. Guided by local DJ Sarasa, she’s immersed in the blend of old and new that makes the city such a beautiful enigma.

– Amidst her first international headline tour, Arlo Parks finds herself in the deep cultural waters of Tokyo. Guided by local DJ Sarasa, she’s immersed in the blend of old and new that makes the city such a beautiful enigma. “Mi Gente” – Bas and the “Dreamville” crew stop for a long layover in Medellin, where prolific singer-songwriter Vince “Vibarco” Jimenez takes them on a deeply personal ride through the vibrant and colorful culture that has flourished in the post-narco era.

– Bas and the “Dreamville” crew stop for a long layover in Medellin, where prolific singer-songwriter Vince “Vibarco” Jimenez takes them on a deeply personal ride through the vibrant and colorful culture that has flourished in the post-narco era. “El Corrido de Monterrey” – EDM prodigy NGHTMRE meets up with long-time friend and fellow DJ, Americo Garcia, aka Boombox Cartel, in his hometown Monterrey. Together they set out on a taco-fueled 48 hours in one of Mexico’s most underrated cities.

– EDM prodigy NGHTMRE meets up with long-time friend and fellow DJ, Americo Garcia, aka Boombox Cartel, in his hometown Monterrey. Together they set out on a taco-fueled 48 hours in one of Mexico’s most underrated cities. “Born to Die in Berlin” – Rapper GoldLink heads to Berlin for his first show in two years. Local journalist and creative Cloudy Zakrocki shows him an unexpected side to the city as they explore its culture of transformation.

SAMPLED is executive produced by Bruce Gillmer and Amanda Culkowski for MTV Entertainment Studios and Ross Weintraub, Jeff Altrock, Reinout Oerlemans, David Casey, Matt Marenyi and Tyler Marenyi for 3BMG’s 3 Ball Productions.