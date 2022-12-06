ROCKZILLA RETURNS In 2023! Falling In Reverse and Papa Roach Announce Tour Plans

Following their wildly successful co-headline Rockzilla Tour this past summer, Falling In Reverse and Papa Roach are back and bigger than ever, bringing fans a thrilling sequel. The second leg of the Rockzilla Tour, featuring special guest Hollywood Undead and opener Escape The Fate, will kick off in Rochester, New York on February 1 and will include stops in 21 cities across the U.S.

VIP tickets and various pre-sales kick off today at 12pm ET, followed by a fan pre-sale tomorrow, Wednesday, December 7 at 10am local time. Tickets will be on sale for the general public starting this Friday, December 9 at 10am local time. Go here for more info.

“The first round of the Rockzilla Tour was such a great time, that we had to keep the party going,” shares Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix. “We can’t wait to be back on the road with these talented bands and share an evening of non-stop rock with even more friends around the US and Canada.”

FALLING IN REVERSE ON TOUR:

WITH PAPA ROACH, HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD, + ESCAPE THE FATE:

2/1 — Rochester, NY — Main Street Armory

2/2 — Hamilton, ON — FirstOntario Centre

2/4 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

2/5 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena

2/7 — Huntsville, AL — Von Braun Center Arena

2/8 — Biloxi, MS — Mississippi Coast Coliseum

2/10 — Johnstown, PA — 1st Summit Arena

2/11 — Greensboro, NC — Greensboro Special Events Center

2/13 — Youngstown, OH — Covelli Center

2/14 — Kalamazoo, MI — Wings Event Center

2/16 — Wichita, KS — Hartman Arena

2/18 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

2/19 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

2/21 — Rio Rancho, NM — Rio Rancho Center

2/22 — Colorado Springs, CO — Broadmoor World Arena

2/24 — Missoula, MT — Adams Center

2/27 — Edmonton, AB — Edmonton Convention Centre

2/28 — Calgary, AB — Big Four

3/2 — Abbotsford, BC — Abbotsford Centre

3/3 — Portland, OR — Memorial Coliseum

3/5 — Seattle, WA — Angel of the Winds Arena

