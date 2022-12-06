SKID ROW and BUCKCHERRY Join Forces For 2023 “The Gang’s All Here Tour”

Skid Row and Buckcherry have announced that they are teaming up for their co-headline “The Gang’s All Here Tour” this Spring. Performances kick off on March 9th in Bowler, WI and continue throughout the month with special guests No Resolve providing support on select shows. All tour dates are listed below, with additional dates to be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, December 9th at 10AM local time on Ticketmaster.com. Skid Row artist pre-sale will be available starting December 7th at 10AM local time to all subscribers of their email newsletter. Local venue and Spotify pre-sales begin December 8th at 10AM local time. Both bands will be offering exclusive VIP meet & greet packages for their fans!

“I’m psyched to hit the road together with our friends in Buckcherry. This will be the coolest, most badass tour of 2023!” – Rachel Bolan (Skid Row)

“Put two great live rock and roll bands together and watch the sparks fly. Buckcherry and Skid Row, the perfect welcome to spring tour!” – Josh Todd (Buckcherry)

Skid Row recently released their 6th studio album, The Gang’s All Here, in October of 2022. Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Nick Raskulinecz, the album reached Top 20 chart positions in nine countries worldwide. The band also completed a tour of the U.K. and Europe this fall, as well as a Las Vegas residency with rock icons, the Scorpions this past spring. Fans can get the new album HERE!

This December, Buckcherry will be completing a 238-show tour in support of their album Hellbound, released in June of 2021. The band also just finished recording their 10th studio album in Nashville with producer Marti Frederiksen. The album is scheduled for a June 2023 release.

THE GANG’S ALL HERE TOUR (SPRING 2023)

March 9 – Bowler, WI (North Star Casino)

March 10 – Mahnomen, MN (Shooting Star Casino) *

March 10 – Walker MN (Northern Lights Casino) **

March 11 – Deadwood, SD (Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center) ^

March 13 – Bloomington, IL (The Castle Theater) **

March 14 – Fort Wayne, IN (Piere’s Entertainment Center) ^

March 15 – Detroit, MI (Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel) ^

March 17 – Ottumwa, IA (Bridge View Center) ^

March 18 – Sauget, IL (Pop’s Concert Venue) ^

March 19 – Huntsville, AL (VBC Mars Music Hall) ^

March 21 – Destin, FL (Club LA) **

March 22 – Fort Lauderdale, FL (Revolution Live) ^

March 24 – North Myrtle Beach, SC (House of Blues Myrtle Beach) ^

March 25 – Greensboro, NC (Piedmont Hall) ^

March 26 – Atlanta, GA (Buckhead Theatre) ^

March 28 – Tampa, FL (Hard Rock Event Center) ^

March 30 – Houston, TX (Rise Rooftop) ^

March 31 – Hinton, OK (Sugar Creek Casino)

^ With No Resolve

* Skid Row only

**Buckcherry only

For the latest info and updates, visit:

SkidRow.com

Buckcherry.com

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.