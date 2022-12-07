BRENDAN FRASER and CHRISTINA APPLEGATE To Star-Studded Table Read of “It’s A Wonderful Life” Benefitting The Ed Asner Family Center

Tis’ the season for giving back! This weekend, the legendary Brendan Fraser and Christina Applegate will lead aVirtual Table Read of the holiday classic “IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE” to benefit The Ed Asner Family Center. This family-friendly event for all-ages is the perfect weekend activity to immerse yourselves in the holiday spirit!

For one-night-only, this live virtual table read takes place Sunday, December 11, 2022, 5:00 PM PST.

In Partnership with Turner Classic Movies and Whatnot, relive the classic holiday tale of “It’s a Wonderful Life” this Sunday December 11, 2022 with a star studded cast including Brendan Fraser, Christina Applegate, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, JK Simmons, Jean Smart, Ken Jeong, Jim Beaver, Brent Spiner, Phil Lamarr, Chelsea Darnell, Ben Mankiewicz, James Cromwell, Sue Ann Pien and host Tom Bergeron alongside the event’s honorees Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann. Additionally, social director of TEAFC, Chelsea Darnell will play a narrator alongside autistic actors Dwayne Cox, Max Gadson, Spencer Harte, Lucas Salusky and Hannah Schindler. Victor Nelli (TV’s “Superstore,” “Brooklyn Nine Nine”) returns for a third year as director.

The event will also include a musical performance from Jennifer Hudson, a silent auction and live Q&A after the reading. To purchase tickets, visit: http://teafc.org/wonderful.

Tickets are available starting at $29.99.

For more information, visit http://teafc.org/wonderful

ABOUT THE ED ASNER FAMILY CENTER:

The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC) is an all-encompassing resource dedicated to elevating the lives of special needs individuals and their families. The Center is a nonprofit, co-founded by Navah Paskowitz-Asner and Matthew Asner. Our mission is to be a Center of acceptance, and enrichment for those seeking wholeness in all attitudes of life. Our support extends beyond the special needs individual to the entire family, through a wide variety of mental health services and groundbreaking interactive programs. The center proudly makes it policy to employ Autistic self-advocates as camp counselors, educators and assistants. For a closer look at our programs and community, visit TEAFC.org.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/edasnerfamilycenter

Twitter: www.twitter.com/edasnercenter

Instagram: www.instagram.com/edasnerfamilycenter

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@edasnerfamilycenter

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.