KEY GLOCK Announces Dates For 2023 ‘Key Glock – Glockoma Tour’ Presented by SiriusXM’s Hip-Hop Nation

One of the most exciting faces in hip-hop, Key Glock announces he will embark on his 2023 US tour this upcoming spring – SiriusXM’s Hip-Hop Nation Presents: Key Glock – Glockoma Tour – with support from fellow Memphis native Big Scarr. Produced by Live Nation, the 31-date run kicks off on March 5th at Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy making stops in Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, and more before wrapping up in Nashville, TN at Marathon Music Works on April 28th.

Key Glock will be performing songs from his catalog, including PRE5L, the 5-song EP he released on November 17th, 2022. Glock’s last solo headlining tour, YellowTape 2022, sold over 35,000 tickets across intimate venues. His upcoming Key Glock – Glockoma Tour promises even more hits, with the addition of Big Scarr, an XXL Freshman and rising signee from Gucci Mane’s The New 1017 label.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 9 at 10am local time on keyglock.com

SIRIUSXM’S HIP-HOP NATION PRESENTS: KEY GLOCK – GLOCKOMA TOUR DATES:

Sun Mar 05 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Thu Mar 09 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

Fri Mar 10 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Sat Mar 11 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Sun Mar 12 – Greensboro, NC — Piedmont Hall

Wed Mar 15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Thu Mar 16 – Washington, DC – Echostage

Sat Mar 18 – Queens, NY – The Knockdown Center

Sun Mar 19 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

Wed Mar 22 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Thu Mar 23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Fri Mar 24 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

Sat Mar 25 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Sun Mar 26 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

Wed Mar 29 – Chicago, IL – Radius

Thu Mar 30 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

Fri Mar 31 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

Sun Apr 02 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Tue Apr 04 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Thu Apr 06 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo*

Sat Apr 08 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Tue Apr 11 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Fri Apr 14 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

Sat Apr 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Sun Apr 16 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Fri Apr 21 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

Sat Apr 22 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Sun Apr 23 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Wed Apr 26 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Thu Apr 27 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

Fri Apr 28 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

*Not A Live Nation Date

About Key Glock:

Key Glock is the new face of Memphis rap. Signed to Young Dolph’s Paper Route Empire, the 25-year-old rapper stays true to his roots with an emphatic midtempo flow and trunk-rattling trap beats.

Glock burst onto the scene with his Paper Route debut Glock Season in 2017, from which the single “On My Soul” has nearly 8 million views on YouTube. Since then, he has continued his meteoric rise with 4 solo mixtapes as well as Dum and Dummer, a collaborative effort with Young Dolph. 2018 saw Glock join forces with fellow Memphian and superstar producer Tay Keith to craft a pair of hits in “Russian Cream” and “Yea!!” The former has garnered over 86 million Spotify streams to date.

2020’s Yellow Tape took him to a new level, peaking at #8 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop charts and #14 on the Billboard 200. March 2021’s Dum & Dummer 2 with Young Dolph debuted at #8 on the Billboard 200 and generated nearly 36k sales equivalent units across platforms and scored the fifth-biggest streaming debut on Spotify during its first week of release. October 2021’s Yellow Tape 2 debuted at #7 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on the Independents Charts. Currently boasting over 8 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Key Glock is breaking into the mainstream as we speak.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.