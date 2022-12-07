NOAH KAHAN Announces Dates For New Summer 2023 “Stick Season Tour”

Critically acclaimed Vermont singer and songwriter Noah Kahan reveals new tour dates for summer 2023 as a continuation of his sold-out “Stick Season Tour” produced by Live Nation. The run includes stops at the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York on June 7th, The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on August 11th, and more with Joy Oladokun and Ruston Kelly as support—see the full list of new tour dates below. Tickets will go on sale via pre-sale on December 14th at 10AM local time and via general on-sale on December 16th at 10AM local time at https://noahkahan.com/tour/.

In addition to recently wrapping up the 2022 leg of his tour, Noah delivered stand-out live performances of “Stick Season” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and “Northern Attitude” on The Kelly Clarkson Show. He also released a live acoustic performance of the fan favorite track “Homesick,” which was shot in his hometown of Strafford, VT—watch HERE.

Upon release, Stick Season debuted at #14 on the Billboard 200 Chart, #4 on Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums Chart, #5 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums Chart, and #5 on Billboard’s Top Rock & Alternative Albums Chart. Not to mention, it skyrocketed to #6 on Spotify’s Weekly Top Albums USA Chart, and Noah had six songs from the album chart on Spotify’s Viral 100 Chart—the most of any artist on the chart. The viral breakout title track also recently hit #1 on the AAA Radio Chart, Noah’s first #1 at the format.

2023 “STICK SEASON” NORTH AMERICAN TOUR:

January 27 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall*

January 28 Austin, TX Emo’s*

January 29 Dallas, TX House of Blues*

January 31 Birmingham, AL Iron City*

February 2 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium*

February 3 Chattanooga, TN The Signal*

February 7 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre*

February 8 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live!*

February 10 Detroit, MI The Fillmore*

February 11 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater*

February 14 St. Louis, MO The Pageant*

February 15 Kansas City, MO The Truman*

February 17 Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom*

February 18 Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom*

*Sold Out

NEW DATES

May 26 Lewiston, NY ARTPARK Amphitheater^

May 30 Albany, NY Palace Theatre^

June 2 Montreal, QC MTELUS^

June 3 Lafayette, NY Beak & Skiff ~

June 6 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE ~

June 7 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall^

June 9 Washington, DC The Anthem^

June 10 Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage @ The Mann^

June 11 Charlottesville, VA Ting Pavilion^

June 13 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater^

June 14 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater^

June 17 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy #

June 18 Charleston, SC Firefly Distillery #

June 20 Asheville, NC Rabbit Rabbit^

June 22 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion @ Nautica^~

June 23 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center^

July 29 Burlington, VT Waterfront Park^

August 8 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre^

August 9 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater^

August 11 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre^

August 15 Redmond, WA Marymoor Park^~

August 16 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

August 18 Spokane, WA Pavilion at the Riverfront^

August 19 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater^

September 12 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! #~

September 13 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park #

September 15 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater @ White River State Park #

September 16 Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill #

September 17 Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach #

^ with Joy Oladokun

# with Ruston Kelly

~ Non-Live Nation Date

ABOUT NOAH KAHAN

As Noah Kahan changes, he casts those experiences onto songs like light through a film projector. At the core of the music’s upbeat energy and unfiltered lyrics, you’ll hear who he was before and who he became—almost in real-time. The Vermont singer still pens songs straight from the heart and still cracks jokes with his signature, self-deprecating sense of humor; he’s just changed in all of the right ways (and chronicled them via his songwriting). He gained that understanding through quite the journey from small town Vermont to global renown. He’s racked up over one billion streams, released three full length albums (Busyhead, 2019; I Was / I Am, 2021; Stick Season, 2022) and a mid-pandemic EP (Cape Elizabeth, 2020), picked up a Gold Certification for “Hurt Somebody” feat. Julia Michaels, and performed on television shows such as Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, TODAY, and The Kelly Clarkson Show. After 5 years of critical acclaim and global touring, he sought an even purer style of writing and arrangement inspired by his New England roots, a challenge from within to convey a vivid representation of what he loves, fears, and struggles with most passionately. The result is Noah’s critically acclaimed new album Stick Season, which features his viral hit single “Stick Season” and has become his most successful release to date. Following the album release, Noah embarked on his sold-out “Stick Season Tour” across North America, which will continue into 2023.

