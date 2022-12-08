DEF LEPPARD and MÖTLEY CRÜE Announce 2023 U.S. Dates For ‘THE WORLD TOUR’

Hot off the heels of the biggest North American stadium tour of 2022 with more than 1.3 million tickets sold, the world’s most iconic and celebrated rock legends Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are going global in 2023 with their co-headline ‘The World Tour’ along with special guest Alice Cooper. After the launch of European and Latin American dates, the U.S. dates have been announced today.

Produced by Live Nation, the U.S. leg of the world tour kicks off on August 5th in Syracuse, NY. The bands will bring their electrifying stage shows across America throughout the month of August including being the first ever show at the H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, OK.

“After finally getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in America!” said Joe Elliott of Def Leppard.

“We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can’t wait to take the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023. Crüeheads get ready because we have a few amazing U.S. dates set for you!” Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement.

THE WORLD TOUR DATES:

Saturday, August 5 Syracuse, NY JMA Wireless Dome

Tuesday, August 8 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium

Friday, August 11 Fargo, ND Fargodome

Sunday, August 13 Omaha, NE Charles Schwab Field Omaha

Wednesday, August 16 Tulsa, OK H.A. Chapman Stadium

Friday, August 18 El Paso, TX Sun Bowl Stadium

CURRENTLY ON-SALE

Fri, Feb 10, 2023 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena^

Sat, Feb 11, 2023 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena^

Sat, Feb 18, 2023 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol

Tue, Feb 21, 2023 Monterrey, Mexico Estadio Banorte

Sat, Feb 25, 2023 Bogota, Colombia Parque Simon Bolivar

Tue, Feb 28, 2023 Lima, Peru Estadio Nacional

Fri, Mar 3, 2023 Santiago, Chile Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida

Tue, Mar 7, 2023 Sao Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque

Mon, May 22, 2023 Sheffield, UK Bramall Lane

Thu, May 25, 2023 Mönchengladbach, Germany SparkassenPark

Sat, May 27, 2023 Munich, Germany Koenigsplatz

Mon, May 29, 2023 Budapest, Hungary MVM Dome

Wed, May 31, 2023 Krakow, Poland TAURON Arena Kraków

Fri, Jun 2, 2023 Prague, Czech Republic Prague Rocks *

Sat, Jun 3, 2023 Hannover, Germany Expo Plaza

Wed, Jun 7, 2023 Solvesborg, Sweden Sweden Rock Festival *

Fri, Jun 9, 2023 Hyvinkää, Finland RockFest *

Sun, Jun 11, 2023 Trondheim, Norway Trondheim Rocks *

Wed, Jun 14, 2023 Copenhagen, Denmark COPENHELL *

Sun, Jun 18, 2023 Dessel, Belgium Graspop Metal Meeting *

Tue, Jun 20, 2023 Milan, Italy Ippodromo SNAI San Siro

Fri, Jun 23, 2023 Lisbon, Portugal Passeio Maritimo de Alges

Sat, Jun 24, 2023 Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain Auditorio Miguel Ríos

Tue, Jun 27, 2023 Thun, Switzerland Stockhorn Arena

Sat, Jul 1, 2023 London, UK Wembley Stadium

Sun, Jul 2, 2023 Lytham, UK Lytham Festival *

Tue, Jul 4, 2023 Dublin, Ireland Marlay Park

Thu, Jul 6, 2023 Glasgow, UK Hampden Park

^ no Alice Cooper

* Festival Date

ABOUT THE BANDS:

With more than 110 million albums sold worldwide and two prestigious Diamond Awards in the U.S., 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® inductees Def Leppard – Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums) — continue to be one of the most important forces in rock music. Over the course of their career the band has produced a series of classic ground-breaking albums that set the bar for generations of music fans and artists alike. The group’s spectacular live shows and arsenal of hits have become synonymous with their name, leading Def Leppard to be heralded as the world’s greatest live rock band. Def Leppard’s influential career includes numerous hit singles and ground-breaking multi-platinum albums—including two of the best-selling albums of all time, Pyromania and Hysteria, capturing the group’s legendary tracks, bringing together classic Leppard hits such as “Rock of Ages”, Pour Some Sugar on Me” and “Foolin.” For the first time, in January 2018 Def Leppard debuted their full recording catalogue worldwide via streaming and download platforms. As they did with the original release of their records, Def Leppard dominated the worldwide charts again, which found their albums charting in the iTunes Top 10 in more than 30 countries, including Hysteria at #3 in the US, and #5 in the UK (36 years after the album had charted at No 1 in the Billboard charts). Def Leppard also had the #1, #2 and #3 records on the US catalogue albums chart. The band have gone on to amass a staggering 5.5 billion streams since 2018, reaching a younger 18-44 demographic that now represents 58% of their fanbase. Additionally, the band have garnered an impressive 15 million followers across their social media platforms. In May 2022, Def Leppard released their twelfth studio album Diamond Star Halos. The album debuted at #1 on the Apple and Amazon Music charts. The album also scored a Top 10 debut on North America’s Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, marking the band’s eighth Top 10 album of their career, and garnered a #1 debut on Billboard’s Hard Rock chart. Diamond Star Halos had numerous Top 10 chart entries globally including a Top 5 debut in the UK. Following the close of their historic 2018 co-headline stadium and arena run in North America, Def Leppard sold in excess of 1,000,000 tickets and the tour grossed over $100,000,000.00, a massive feat in today’s touring world. Def Leppard & Mötley Cru?e topped that number yet again with another sold out North American stadium run in 2022 selling over 1.3 million tickets which grossed a staggering $173,500,000.00. As always, the group keep pushing the boundaries with their electrifying live shows.

Hailing from Los Angeles, CA, the quartet —Vince Neil (vocals), Nikki Sixx (bass), Tommy Lee (drums) and Mick Mars (guitars) — has commandeered the rock pantheon for 41 years. The band has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, garnered 7 USA platinum and multi-platinum albums, 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, 6 Top 20 pop singles, 3 Grammy nominations, 5 New York Times best-selling books, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a Netflix hit movie. Mötley Crüe continues touring the world with John 5 on guitar as they push the visual limits of live performance.

Mötley Crüe have amassed over 5 billion streams across digital platforms and the band has over 8 million followers on social media. Known for their iconic live performances, the band has sold-out countless tours across the globe in front of millions of fans with groundbreaking production highlights such as Tommy Lee’s drum-rollercoaster and Nikki Sixx’s flame-throwing-bass. They pioneered the Las Vegas rock residency with a sold out run in 2012. Mötley Crüe’s hit songs such as “Kickstart My Heart” and “Home Sweet Home” are frequently licensed by major brands such as NASCAR, Dodge, Coldwell Banker, Carl’s Jr. and KIA to name a few and their music can be heard on TV hit shows such as Stranger Things and Cobra Kai amongst many others.

The band’s biography “The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band” became a New York Times best-seller in 2001 and has sold over 1 million copies worldwide. Members of the band have authored 4 additional New York Times best-selling books since. In 2019 Netflix premiered “The Dirt” biopic based on the bestselling book which became a global hit movie scoring a 94% positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. As a result, Mötley Crüe gained an entire new generation of young fans who discovered the band through the movie and further solidified their iconic status, relevance and the timelessness of their songwriting.

Fans of the band are also able to buy/rent The Retaliators movie on VOD platforms now; Nikki Sixx co-wrote the haunting theme song “21 Bullets” and Tommy Lee makes a cameo appearance in the rock-infused thriller movie. For more info go to www.retaliatorsmovie.com

Mötley Crüe remains a huge global draw 41 years into their career and, in the summer of 2022 co-headlined a nearly sold out North American stadium tour with Def Leppard. The tour is set to travel to the rest of the world in 2023.

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock audiences of all ages. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he’s best known for.

His 2021 album “Detroit Stories,” inspired by his hometown’s legacy of rock, debuted on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart at #1, and his recent “Live From The Astroturf” video/audio release recently did the same on the UK’s Official Music Video Chart.

While preparing two new albums for 2023 release, Alice continues to do his nightly “Nights With Alice Cooper” syndicated radio show, and still manages to tour up to six months each year on the road. Alice Cooper continues to bring his own brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. Known as the architect of shock-rock, Cooper (in both the original Alice Cooper band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie, even in an era where CNN can present real life shocking images.

