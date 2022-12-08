Justin Berti Joins Cast of ‘Secrets in the Building’ Film

Justin Berti (Submission, Divorce Bait) joins the cast of the thriller feature film “Secrets in the Building,” written by Barbara Arsenault and Maninder Chana and directed by Doug Campbell. Berti plays the role of Josh, an attractive man masquerading as a contractor for the condominium, who sets out to romance Michelle. The film also stars Shemeka Wright (Two Christmases) and Kia Dorsey (Centuries Collide) and will premiere on the Lifetime Movie Network on December 9, 2022.

Following the death of her husband, Michelle (Shemeka Wright) and her daughter, Norah (Kia Dorsey), move into a new condo for a fresh start. They quickly discover that their fresh start has become a new nightmare.

Berti is most known for his role as Elliot in the television mini-series “Submission.” He can also be seen in additional tv movies, “Secret Lives of Housewives” and “Deadly Cheers.” For film, he plays the role of Marco in the new rom-com “Divorce Bait,” coming out in theaters and digital platforms on December 9, 2022, distributed by Samuel Goldwyn Films.

Berti is represented by Wendy Shepherd of Studio Matrix for branding and publicity.

