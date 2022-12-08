NAV Annoucnes Dates For “Never Sleep ‘23 Tour”

Rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer NAV announced his Never Sleep ‘23 Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 23-date tour kicks off on Tuesday, February 14th in Minneapolis, MN at the Fillmore with stops in Chicago, IL, New York, NY, Vancouver, BC, Denver, CO and more before wrapping up on Tuesday, April 11th in his hometown of Toronto, ON with a special headline performance at Scotiabank Arena featuring Bryson Tiller. RealestK and SoFaygo will be joining NAV on all dates throughout North America.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Monday, December 12th at 10am local time at ticketmaster.com. All presales begin Thursday, December 8th at 10am local time and end Sunday, December 11th at 10pm local time. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages which may include premium tickets, meet and greets, commemorative merch, special entry and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

XO rapper and producer NAV recently released his fourth album Demons Protected By Angels. With features from Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Future, Travis Scott and more, the album debuted at #1 on the Billboard R&B/Hip Hop and Rap charts, marking NAV’s third album to reach the top spot. Demons Protected By Angels received praise from Billboard, Complex, Hypebeast, Okayplayer, and more, while its single “Never Sleep” ft. Travis Scott and Lil Baby has amassed over 123 million global streams since release.

NAV NEVER SLEEP ‘23 TOUR DATES:

Tue Feb 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis *+

Wed Feb 15 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *+

Fri Feb 17 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre *+

Sat Feb 18 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit *+

Tue Feb 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia *+

Wed Feb 22 – Washington, D.C. – Echostage *+

Fri Feb 24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway *+

Sat Feb 25 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom *+

Tue Feb 28 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz *+

Wed Mar 01 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy *+

Fri Mar 03 – Austin, TX – Emo’s *+

Sat Mar 04 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center *+

Mon Mar 06 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom *+

Thu Mar 09 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium *+

Fri Mar 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex *+

Sun Mar 12 – Vancouver, BC – UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *+

Mon Mar 13 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom *+

Tue Mar 14 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *+

Thu Mar 16 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic *+

Sat Mar 18 – San Diego, CA – SOMA *+

Mon Mar 20 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren *+

Tue Mar 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium *+

Tue Apr 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *+^

Support Key

* RealestK

+ SoFaygo

^ Bryson Tiller

About NAV

Navraj Singh Goraya, known to the world as Nav, is a true renaissance man who has manifested a brilliant future for himself. As a Canadian-grown musician, he learned piano by ear, and later took lessons to further refine his song production abilities. It was a no-brainer that NAV would join the ranks at XO, with The Weeknd as its figurehead, becoming XO Records’ first official signee with 9 Billion Global streams, 11 Million RIAA-certified digital units, 4 RIAA Gold albums, and 11 Hot 100 Hits under his belt. The critically lauded rapper and producer recently released his fourth album Demons Protected By Angels featuring Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Future, Travis Scott, debuting at #1 on the Billboard R&B/Hip Hop and Rap charts with over 275 million streams globally, marking Nav’s fifth consecutive top 10 album in the US. He made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform “One Time” with Don Toliver. Standout track “Never Sleep” ft. Travis Scott and Lil Baby also garnered over 40 million streams in the first month of its release. Prior to this, Nav shared Emergency Tsunami (2021) which racked up 580 million Global Streams to date and another show stopping Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance of “Young Wheezy” alongside Gunna. His previously celebrated albums Bad Habits (2019), which is RIAA-certified Gold, and Good Intentions (2020) each debuted at #1 on Billboard – totaling three #1 albums in a short period of time for Nav – while his certified Gold debut project Reckless (2018) continues to be a cultural force. The beloved XO superstar has received high praise from outlets including GQ, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Complex, Hypebeast, Okayplayer, and many more. His goal to show the world the breadth of his talent has paid off with consecutive #1 charting albums, and sold out shows worldwide.

Facebook // Twitter // Instagram // YouTube // Website

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.