Paramount+ To Premiere New Season of “Are You the One?” On January 18th

Paramount+ has revealed that a new season featuring a global version of the hit dating competition series ARE YOU THE ONE? will premiere exclusively on the service Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the U.S. and Canada.

The series will roll out in the U.K., Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Latin America on Thursday, Jan. 19 and Australia on Wednesday, Feb. 1 . Relationship expert and TV host Kamie Crawford (“Catfish: The TV Show,” “Relationsh*t”) will host the first-of-its-kind global edition that will take contestants to Gran Canaria, Spain.

In the most ambitious dating experiment ever attempted, 22 recently single men and women from around the globe were put through an extensive matchmaking process to find their “perfect match.” Hailing from around the world and living together under one roof at an international location, these singles will have a shared goal: to find “the one.” Each week, the singles will have an opportunity to find their match, and if they can identify all 11 perfect matches at the same time, they’ll split a massive cash prize.

The global expansion turned a new leaf last season and broke barriers with its U.S. edition when it became the first sexually fluid reality dating competition show in the nation. From coming-out moments to discoveries of sexual and gender identity, it told powerful stories about navigating relationships and finding love as a sexually fluid individual for the first time on a reality dating show.

ARE YOU THE ONE? is produced by ITV Netherlands. Amy Boyle and Noah Moskin are executive producers. Sitarah Pendelton and Diana Morelli executive produce for MTV Entertainment Studios with Matthew Parillo as executive in charge.

Follow ARE YOU THE ONE? on social at @mtvareuthe1 on TikTok and @areuthe1 everywhere else! Use #AYTO to join the conversation.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.