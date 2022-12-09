TOMMY HOWELL Releases New Single – Listen To “PonyGirl” Now!

It’s been a big year for multifaceted artist Tommy Howell. Today, he has released his third single, “Ponygirl,” which is now available on your favorite streaming service – Click Here! The song is based on “My Pony Boy” by Bobby Heath and Charley O’Donnell. It is Tommy’s lullaby version of a story about a cowboy searching for the love of his life.

Tommy Howell recently announced a string of “Cowboy Christmas” shows this December, benefiting children in need. Memphis and Kansas City shows are free to attend, with a toy donation strongly encouraged!

Tommy Howell On Tour

December 9, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Ponygirl Release Show @ Glen Cambell’s Rhinestone Stage – Tickets

December 15, 2022 – Memphis, TN – Cowboy Christmas @ Lafayette’s Music Room – FREE with Toy Donation

December 22, 2022 – Kansas City, MO – Cowboy Christmas @ Knuckleheads Saloon – Info

January 12, 2023 – Murfreesboro, TN @ Hop Springs – Tickets

January 13, 2023 – Macon, GA @ Society Garden – Tickets

January 14, 2023 – Jeffersonville, IN @ Maxwell’s House of Music – Tickets

February 23, 2023 – Los Angeles @ Whisky a Go Go – Tickets

February 24, 2023 – Lake Tahoe @ Crystal Ball Casino – Tickets

ABOUT TOMMY HOWELL

You probably know him as actor C. Thomas Howell…as the character “Ponyboy” in the movie the Outsiders, where he won the hearts of millions and still does to this day…or maybe as “The Reaper” in the show Criminal Minds, where his dark & twisted character still reeks havoc in the minds of those who watched that storyline unfold. Tommy Howell is an accomplished actor, writer, director, producer and now adds singer and songwriter to that list.

On May 28, 2020, while the world was in the middle of a pandemic and in total lock down, Tommy Howell picked up a guitar. Lost in his newly found love of learning to strum, practice instantly turned to passion. His musical journey began simply learning to play his favorite songs by artists like Chris Stapleton, Drake White, and Whiskey Myers. What it turned into was Tommy writing songs that grip your soul and make us remember why we love the stories in and between the songs. Tommy finds himself writing with some of the most amazing songwriters in the business these days and there’s no looking back.

Check out a curated playlist from Tommy Howell — From the Allman Brothers Band to Tyler Childers; it’ll cure what ails you!

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.