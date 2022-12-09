WEEZER Release “I Want A Dog” Single From ‘SZNZ: Winter’ — EP Drops December 21st!

In celebration of Weezer’s innovative SZNZ project – a collection of four EPs matching each season that have been made and released in real-time throughout 2022 – the band has rolled out “I Want A Dog,” the first single from the final installment, SZNZ: Winter.

Like SZNZ: Spring, SZNZ: Summer and SZNZ: Autumn before, the seasonal equinox on December 21 will arrive alongside a new Weezer EP. A stripped back, acoustic-leaning body of work, SZNZ: Winter encompasses the harrowing sadness that can so easily pair with the winter months.

SZNZ: Winter, the final part in Weezer’s four-EP song cycle, continues the narrative started on SZNZ: Autumn, SZNZ: Spring and SZNZ: Summer bringing Pagan myths, Shakespeare, Catholic rituals, Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, and more to life. Each SZNZ EP offers its own palette of colors, creatures, and emotions to explore. They were all created in real time, made in tandem with the season themselves. Once they’ve all been released on December 21, the EPs will create an incredible collection of some of Weezer’s best songs yet, no small feat for a band that never leaves the Zeitgeist.

Weezer is Brian Bell (backing vocals, guitar), Rivers Cuomo (vocals, guitar, piano), Scott Shriner (backing vocals, bass), and Pat Wilson (drums).

CONNECT WITH WEEZER:

Website * Facebook * Instagram * Twitter * TikTok

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.